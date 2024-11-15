PS5 Pro deals and discounts multiply as more retailers join the action ahead of Black Friday

We've been keeping tabs on the PS5 Pro deal and discount landscape this week, and now more retailers have joined the action - and Black Friday is still a full two weeks away! We now have not one but three UK retailers offering cut-price PS5 Pros giving shoppers plenty of choice and flexibility depending on preferences and maybe shipping too.

First up is the lowest of them all with the EE Store offering the PS5 Pro for £659. Then, if you prefer to go to John Lewis for your big purchases then you're in luck with that retailer also offering the PS5 Pro for £659.

After these two, however, the discounts do appear less enticing but are also interesting given what's happened with recent price drops. First, we have Argos. This retailer is still offering a PS5 Pro deal of sorts by listing the console for £689.99. However, this is now a higher price than the retailer recently had for the Pro - it was the first place to cut the price to £659, so we're not sure what's happened here. Definitely one to keep an eye on.

Elsewhere, Currys has also changed the price of the PS5 Pro again, bumping it back up to the usual price of £699. This is weird in my eyes too, given the recent price drop the retailer had with the console.

The EE and John Lewis PS5 Pro deals are still very attractive to anyone looking to upgrade or go big this month, and represent around a 5.8% discount which is pretty good for a console that's only been out around a week.

Today's best PS5 Pro deal

PS5 Pro: was £699.99 now £659 at EE Mobile The EE Store has now joined the PS5 Pro deal party and has gone a whole 99 pence further than Argos to offer the new console for what is (unsurprisingly) its new lowest-ever price in the UK! For those in the US who find this news post, then it seems that no similar discounts are running on that side of the Atlantic, so your best option remains buying the Pro for $699 at Walmart, for example.

PS5 Pro: was £699.99 now £689.99 at Argos A little strangely, Argos - which was the first retailer to cut the price of the PS5 Pro this week, has raised its price by 30 quid. It now sits at £689.99 - which is still a tenner less than the MSRP. To provide a third option for US shoppers, you can also get the Pro for $699.99 at Best Buy.

PS5 Pro: £699 at Currys I'm highlighting Currys here too as while it is full price now, the retailer was listing the console with the same discount (£40) until either late yesterday or early today. One to keep an eye on... Just so we can provide a fourth US option to mirror that of the UK prices we're highlighting here, the PS5 Pro from Target for $699.99 too.

It's also something to definitely keep an eye on with so many retailers getting in on the PS5 Pro deal action, but also changing prices.

I've been covering the early Black Friday PS5 Pro deals all this week and didn't expect us to see any PS5 Pro deals or discounts this entire sales season, honestly, so these discounts are incredibly welcome.

As early Black Friday PS5 deals go, these are definitely noteworthy and some of the best. Also, if you're not in the UK, then our automatically updating price-finding tech below will provide the latest and lowest prices.