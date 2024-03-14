Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown roadmap reveals permadeath mode, new outfits, story DLC, and more

Ubisoft has revealed the roadmap of content for the sleeper-hit metroidvania Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown.

Sharing the roadmap on X (formerly known as Twitter), Ubisoft outlined the 2024 roadmap that covers one update coming this month, another in spring, a third in summer, and a fourth "later in 2024."

The first free update is arriving next week on March 20, 2024, and is entitled 'Warrior's Path.' It will bring a permadeath mode (one life per save file) and a speedrun mode to the game, along with four new outfits for the game's playable character, Sargon.

The spring update also brings new outfits for Sargon but also introduces a Boss Rush mode, while the update for the summer looks particularly significant. This third update will add a mode called 'Divine Trials' with notes indicating that new challenges across combat, puzzles, and platforming will be introduced. This update will also include new Sargon outfits, but also throw amulets, "and more." The fourth update is for some 'New Story DLC' but there aren't any details on that right now.

The post and imagery confirmed that the first three updates will be free, but no such label was attached to the 'New Story DLC' part of the graphic. You can see the graphic below in all its glory, outlining the game's additions.

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

While we knew these updates were coming, it's great to have more details, and makes it a perfect time for fans to decide whether or not to jump back in.

We really rated the game when it came out with our then editor-in-chief, Jake Tucker, saying it "paints a picture of sustainable development as it infuses all the thrills of a modern AAA release into a smaller package. Heavy on ideas and experiments, this is top-notch."

