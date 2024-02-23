Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown is getting tons of free content with the first arriving soon

It’s been confirmed that Ubisoft’s recent side-scrolling metroidvania Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown is set to receive more content in free updates, the first of which is set to arrive “soon.”

The news was announced by game director Mounir Radi in a video shared on Twitter / X , who thanked players for their support so far. However, he revealed, the developers are “far from being done.”

Specifically, Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown players can expect to see extra content and modes arriving “in the coming months,” which is sure to be fantastic news for anyone who’s already finished the side-scroller’s main story.

“We’ve got some cool plans for the coming months. These plans include free updates, adding more content and modes - modes for you to challenge, explore, and enjoy,” Radi said. “Our first free update is coming soon.”

Radi recommended that anyone waiting for these updates turn their attention to the game’s existing Immortal difficulty setting, which is the most challenging of the bunch with significantly stronger enemies to fight. He also advised that players train with Artaban. He teased that “these skills could come in very handy,” so make of that what you will.

Otherwise, Radi didn’t provide any hints as to what players can expect from the content updates, nor were fans given an exact date to look forward to, so they’ll just have to watch this space for now.

Here at TechRadar Gaming, editor-in-chief Jake Tucker gave Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown four stars out of five in his review and praised its movement and evolution of tropes within the metroidvania genre. He wrote: “Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown paints a picture of sustainable development as it infuses all the thrills of a modern AAA release into a smaller package. Heavy on ideas and experiments, this is top-notch.”