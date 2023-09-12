Spider-Man 2 senior creative director is 'jealous' of the 'really cool' games others have been making lately

Insomniac Games’ senior creative director, Bryan Intihar, has admitted that he’s felt a bit “jealous” of the amazing recent games that other developers have been creating, but has affirmed that the industry being full of great releases is “not something to be fearful of”.

In an interview with Inverse about the highly anticipated superhero sequel, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 , Itihar mentioned that in his lengthy career, he’s not sure he’s ever seen anything like the enormous video game successes that have been happening in recent months.

“The amount of games that are getting these great review scores... it's incredible,” he said. “There are a lot of talented freaking developers out there and they're doing some really cool stuff. I'm sitting here in awe - and also jealous! - of what they've been able to create.”

He continued: “Having a lot of great games only makes this industry stronger. It's not something to be fearful of, it's something to be proud of. It's only going to make us, our games, and any games that come out in 2024 and 2025 that much better.”

It’s fair to say that 2023 has been a particularly strong year for video game releases, with the likes of Baldur’s Gate 3 , The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom , and Starfield being just three of the best titles to release recently. Even with those already dominating players’ free time, 2023’s onslaught of great games isn’t set to end any time soon.

In particular, October 2023 - the month in which Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is set to swing onto PS5 - is going to be absolutely packed. It’ll be so busy for video games, in fact, that the survival horror game, Alone in the Dark, was recently delayed in order to “avoid competing” with the plethora of titles - such as Assassin's Creed Mirage, Alan Wake 2 , Super Mario Bros. Wonder and Sonic Superstars . Needless to say, it's going to be rather difficult for players to keep up.