Sonic Superstars release date, gameplay, and everything we know

Sonic Superstars looks set to continue where the Genesis games of the 90s left off. It's being conceived as a new style for the side-scrolling part of the series, which will go on to run alongside the mainline 3D games.

From what we've seen so far, the style of Sonic Superstars is similar to that of the 2.5D sections of games like Sonic Forces and Sonic Generations. And while the game technically has a 3D art style, it definitely harks back to the original Sonic the Hedgehog games. There are even four playable characters to enjoy, as well as the return of a fan-favorite villain.

Here's everything we know about Sonic Superstars so far, including a look at gameplay, playable characters, latest news, and trailers. As new details are revealed, this page will be updated. For now, Sonic Superstars might just be one of the most-anticipated upcoming games on the horizon, especially where platforms are concerned.

Sonic Superstars - Cut to the chase

What is it? A new side-scrolling Sonic game based on the games of the 1990s

A new side-scrolling Sonic game based on the games of the 1990s When does it come out? Late 2023

Late 2023 What can I play it on? PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch

PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch Who is making it? Sonic Team, Arzest

Unfortunately, there is no Sonic Superstars release date to mark in the calendars yet. We do know that it is set to arrive in 'Late 2023' but further details have yet to be revealed. In terms of platforms, Sonic Superstars will launch on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and Windows PC. We'll be sure to update this page once we hear more, but given the current release window, it should be sooner rather than later.

Sonic Superstars trailers

The latest full Sonic Superstars trailer we have received is the announcement trailer. This sets the scene for what to expect from a brand-new side-scrolling Sonic game. Check it out below:

We've included some more trailers for Sonic Superstars throughout this article. If you're looking for more, including some excellent developer interviews related to Sonic Superstars, head on over to the official Sonic the Hedgehog YouTube channel.

Sonic Superstars gameplay

So far, we've seen a fair bit of gameplay for Sonic Superstars, and it looks to be a great evolution from the original Sonic The Hedgehog games. It's a 3D art style that takes place on a 2D plane. You'll visit 12 Zones featuring classic side-scrolling gameplay.

In terms of characters, so far we know about Sonic, Knuckles, Tails, Eggman, Fang, Trip, and Amy. Of those, Sonic, Tails, Knuckles, and Amy are playable, each with a distinctive play style. There are seven Chaos emeralds to collect across the acts, which are directly tied to the game's powers.

Sonic Superstars story and setting

Sonic Superstars takes place on North Star Islands, where Eggman has sent Fang the Bounty Hunter to cause trouble. Sonic and friends must stop him from wreaking havoc, by collecting Chaos Emeralds and defeating him and his allies. Eggman has a new ally in the form of Trip, an armored character that has yet to be fully revealed in terms of how they tie into the story. This all looks set to be your standard Sonic story, with Amy, Tails, and Knuckles all tagging along for the ride.

Sonic Superstars latest news

All Chaos Emerald powers revealed in GameInformer interview

In an interview with GameInformer, Sonic Team creative officer Takashi Iizuka detailed the powers that you can expect to use in Sonic Superstars. Check out the full interview for more details.

That's everything we know about Sonic Superstars so far.