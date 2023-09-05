Alone in the Dark delayed to 2024 to 'avoid competing' with Alan Wake and Spider-Man 2

Pieces Interactive’s upcoming survival horror game, Alone in the Dark, has been delayed to January 2024 in order to avoid the title having to compete with October 2023’s stacked release schedule.

Specifically, Alone in the Dark (which is a reboot of the 1992 horror game with the same name) is now set to release on January 16, 2024, as announced on Twitter. In a statement sent out in a press release, Alan Wake 2 and Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 were both mentioned as large games already populating October's enormous list of game releases, but there’s a plethora of others, too, including Super Mario Bros. Wonder , Assassin’s Creed Mirage , Lords of the Fallen , and Detective Pikachu Returns . Needless to say, avid gamers are going to have their hands full next month.

“Horror games thrive on the delicate balance of tension, exploiting our vulnerability and the eerie embrace of solitude,” the statement begins. “Envision yourself traversing a dimly lit house in the dead of night, where faint whispers and unidentifiable noises send shivers down your spine. Now, picture this unsettling scenario not alone, but accompanied by a group of 28 intriguing individuals. The fear factor dwindles, doesn't it? Hence, the anticipated release of Alone in the Dark will gracefully step away from the chaotic October 2023 launch window.”

It continues: “Our intention is to avoid competing with the wake of Alan's epic release and to evade the dazzling skyline of cities adorned by the graceful swings of Spider-Man. We aim to truly remain as Alone in the Dark as possible. To honor this, the spine-chilling horror game has been rescheduled to unveil its horrors on January 16, 2024.”

The statement says that the delay will not only serve as a way to allow the devs to “meticulously perfect the gaming experience”, but it will also allow everyone to enjoy the “remarkable releases of October”. Given it was originally supposed to land just before Halloween on October 25, Alone in the Dark is now missing out on a rather apt release window, but at least the move will give it a little more room to breathe.