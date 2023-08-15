Detective Pikachu Returns release date, gameplay and news

Detective Pikachu Returns is official, and it's likely coming out a lot sooner than you expected. To be honest, none of us really considered a Detective Pikachu sequel to be a sure thing, so it's a great surprise to see the return of everyone's favorite coffee-drinking detective.

From what we've seen so far, Detective Pikachu Returns is an upcoming game that looks set to pick up from where the 2016 3DS game left off. Detective Pikachu is still searching for Harry and this time he's teaming up with Tim Goodman and his family to search for more clues. There are new Pokémon to make friends with as you explore Ryme City and some that will even assist you with your cases.

Here's everything that we know about Detective Pikachu Returns so far, including a look at the latest news and trailers, gameplay, and story details. As we inch closer to launch day, Nintendo is likely to reveal more about the game. When it does, this page will be updated.

Detective Pikachu Returns - cut to the chase

What is it? A sequel to 2016's Detective Pikachu

A sequel to 2016's Detective Pikachu When can I play it? October 6, 2023

October 6, 2023 What can I play it on? Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch Who makes it? Nintendo

The Detective Pikachu Returns release date is October 6, 2023. This puts it a couple of weeks before the final big Nintendo game of the year: Super Mario Bros. Wonder. It'll be a great way to round out the year for the Nintendo Switch console, which is likely to be nearing the end of its lifecycle.

In terms of platforms, it's likely no surprise to hear that Detective Pikachu Returns will only be released for Nintendo Switch. The original game was developed for the Nintendo 3DS and has yet to receive a port. Here's hoping Nintendo gives fans an easier way to play it in the future.

Detective Pikachu Returns trailer

There have only been two official trailers released for Detective Pikachu Returns so far. The first aired during a Nintendo Direct event, and gave an overview of Ryme City, and Detective Pikachu's continued efforts to track down his old partner. You can view it below:

We've included some more Detective Pikachu Returns trailers throughout this article. For more on the game, be sure to check out the official Nintendo of America YouTube channel.

Detective Pikachu Returns gameplay

Detective Pikachu Returns looks to continue the adventure game style of in-game play first showcased in its predecessor. You'll explore the city, taking on cases involving both humans and Pokémon. Tim's job is to speak to humans at the scene of the crime, and around town, while Detective Pikachu speaks to Pokémon. The two then compare findings and clues using their notebooks.

There are puzzles and crime scene investigations to take on all over Ryme City, as the dynamic duo of Detective Pikachu and Tim aim to solve cases. While this is all going on, Tim and Detective Pikachu are assisted by a handful of Pokémon helpers. There's a Growlithe that can be used to sniff out tracks, for example. Then there's the overarching main quest of discovering what happened to Harry, Detective Pikachu's old partner, who is also Tim's dad.

Detective Pikachu Returns story and setting

Detective Pikachu Returns is once again set in Ryme City, which you will recognize if you saw the movie based on the game. It's a special city in which humans and Pokémon have managed to carve out a particularly strong bond, assisting each other in everything from day-to-day life to jobs and construction. Tim Goodman and Detective Pikachu are now a full-on investigative team, exploring the city and answering the call of justice whenever incidents take place.

This is technically a spin-off Pokémon game, so things are a little different from the mainline ones you've played. For starters, it's much more story-driven, with Detective Pikachu able to speak to Pokémon to gather clues and stories. It's also an adventure game format, with the story told via cutscenes and dialogue.

Detective Pikachu Returns picks up where the last game left off, as the duo continues to investigate the disappearance of Harry, Pikachu's partner who also happens to be Tim's father. From what we've seen so far in the trailer, Tim's family and friends will play bigger roles this time around, as will the Mayor of Ryme City. Mewtwo also returns and clearly has some pretty interesting leads regarding Harry's fate.

Detective Pikachu Returns latest news

Detective Pikachu launches on October 6, 2023!

There's not long to wait until the launch of Detective Pikachu Returns. It'll launch on October 6, 2023, exclusively for Nintendo Switch.

