Our favorite premium PS5 controller is currently $30 cheaper than usual at Amazon

Are you looking for a top class controller for your favorite fighting game or PS5 game in general? Consider the Revolution 5 Pro and the current $30 discount it finds itself enjoying over at Amazon.

Right now, the premium controller is available for $169.99 (was $199.99) at the online retailer. This matches its lowest-ever price from earlier this year and also puts it $30 cheaper than the DualSense Edge; Sony's official premium option. However, with a d-pad fine-tuned for fighting games, superb build quality and customizable sticks, we think the Revolution 5 Pro is well worth considering here. Check the box below to learn more about this offer.

Compatible with PS5, PS4 and PC, the Nacon Revolution 5 Pro is down to an impressive price for a high-end gamepad. With excellent build quality, robust customization options and one of the best d-pads in the business, it's well worth a look at this discounted price.

Nacon's Revolution 5 Pro stands out from the crowd of the best PS5 controllers with its impressively high customizability. The controller comes packaged with alternate thumbsticks and shafts as well as a set of weights you can place in the grips to adjust how firmly it rests in your hands.

One of our favorite aspects is the addition of a circular d-pad which is a fantastic fit for the best fighting games. Furthermore, Nacon partnered with pro Street Fighter 6 player Nathan 'Mister Crimson' Massol in the development of the Revolution 5 Pro, so the controller was made with a good deal of expertise.

In our full Revolution 5 Pro controller review, we praised its high build quality and use of Hall effect joysticks that help eliminate the risk of stick drift over long-term use. Its 10 hours of battery life is also a significant improvement over the DualSense Edge's four-to-six on average.

However, do be aware that we also had some frustrations with Nacon's gamepad. It does lose out on the DualSense's haptic feedback and adaptive triggers, as well as its touchpad functionality. Though as these are things mandated by Sony exclusivity, these aren't frustrations we can aim directly at Nacon itself.

