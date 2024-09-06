One of the best SSDs for PS5 you can buy is almost half off at Amazon - ducking below $100 for the first time since January

If you're a PS5 owner, you've almost certainly run out of storage space at some point or another. Games are larger than they've ever been, and these days it only takes a handful of big titles to fill your console to the brim. Thankfully, PS5 SSD discounts are common, and one of our favorites has just hit a fantastically low price.

Right now, the Kingston Fury Renegade NVMe M.2 SSD is down to just $99.99 (was $124.99) at Amazon for the 1TB model. It's the lowest price we've seen for the speedy internal storage device since January this year. But if 1TB isn't enough and you can stand to spend a bit more, then there's the 2TB model which is currently at $149.99 (was $212.99), as well as the 4TB option for $299.99 (was $401.99). All options come with a heatsink pre-fitted, so they're well protected from wear while inserted into your PS5 console.

Elsewhere, the Samsung 980 Pro Gen 4 NVMe M.2 SSD is a fine alternative, and it's also being discounted right now. The 1TB option here is just $99.52 (was $164.99), and the 2TB model is also available for $149.99 (was $229.99) at Amazon. Once again, both options come with a heatsink pre-fitted which makes it even easier to recommend - and install.

Today's best PS5 SSD deals at Amazon

The Kingston Fury Renegade is a top-performing Gen 4 drive, and in our testing, we found it to clock a benchmark of 6,500MB/s in terms of read speed. This handily beats competing drives such as the PNY CS3140. What this means in practice is that the Renegade is able to transfer files from the PS5's own internal storage in impressively speedy times. God of War Ragnarok, for example, took just 65 seconds to carry over its 85GB size.

The Samsung 980 Pro is no slouch, either. It might be from Samsung's last generation of drives but it still features in our list of the best SSDs for PS5 in the 'best endurance' category. That means you're getting an impressively long-lasting internal storage drive that could take you well to the end of the PS5's lifecycle.

Not in the US or the UK? Check the list below for the best rates on these top PS5 SSDs in your region.