Not ready for a PS5 Pro? The PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition are now on sale for a limited time at these UK retailers

Sony may have recently announced the PS5 Pro, but if you're not ready to invest in the upcoming mid-generation console, these UK retailers are now offering older PS5 consoles at a discount.

Right now, the PS5 Slim is £415 (was £479) while the PS5 Digital Edition is now £329 (was £389) at the EE Store.

Elsewhere, the PS5 Slim is £429.99 (was £479.99) and the PS5 Digital Edition is £339.99 (was £389.99) at Argos. This could be a better option if you prefer local pickup.

All four deals are currently limited-time and will save you between £50 and £64. Compared to other listings online, these offerings are great, budget-friendly options if you're looking to save a bit of extra money ahead of Black Friday next month.

Today's best PS5 deals

PS5 Slim: was £479.99 now £415 at EE Store If you would rather go for the disc drive variant, you can also find it on offer at the EE Store.

PS5 Digital Edition: was £389.99 now £339.99 at Argos This disc-free option is a cheaper alternative to the Slim model if you don't mind the console's digital build and lack of a 4K Blu-ray player.

PS5 Slim: was £479.99 now £429.99 at Argos Though the Slim edition launched four years ago, the console is easily the best on the market, especially if you're looking to keep a physical library of PS5 games.

The PS5 Slim is, you guessed it, a slimmer and updated version of the original launch PlayStation 5 featuring a high-speed SSD and up to 4K/120fps support across a ton of amazing exclusive titles. It also comes with the DualSense Wireless Controller fit with haptic feedback support and adaptive triggers that have excellent feedback on some of the best PS5 games like the recently released Astro Bot.

On the other hand, there's the PS5 Digital Edition which has all the same components as the Slim, although it doesn't feature the handy disk drive, meaning you won't be able to utilize the physical media you already own.

For more, check out our guide to the best PS5 deals for October 2024, as well as our PS5 Pro pre-order guide.