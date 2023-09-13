Tomorrow's surprise Nintendo Direct will focus on things coming this year

Nintendo has confirmed that it will be hosting a Nintendo Direct tomorrow (Thursday, September 14), which will focus on Nintendo Switch games set to release by the end of 2023.

The Nintendo Direct will be “roughly 40 minutes” long, and will take place at 10am ET/ 7am PT/ 3pm GMT / 12am AEST. When it goes live, viewers will be able to tune in on the Nintendo website here . No specific games have been confirmed to be making an appearance, so for now, fans can only speculate what might show up.

Tune in on Sept. 14 at 7 a.m. PT for a #NintendoDirect livestream featuring roughly 40 minutes of information focused on #NintendoSwitch games releasing this winter.Watch it live here: https://t.co/tUb8vyZNfx pic.twitter.com/WJcQ5ZQl1bSeptember 13, 2023

After an already packed year, the Nintendo Switch still has a healthy line-up of games releasing in the coming months. The Super Mario RPG remake is set to hit the console on November 17, on the same day as Persona 5 Tactica (which is also releasing on PC, Xbox Series X |S, Xbox One, PS4 and PS5 ). Before that, the new WarioWare game, WarioWare Move It! will be released on November 3, and Super Mario Bros. Wonder will hit the console on October 20. Again though, it’s not been confirmed if any of these will be shown during the Direct tomorrow.

In other Nintendo news, it was recently reported that tech demos for the so-called “Switch 2” quietly took place at Gamescom, with one of the tech demos being an improved version of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, which had been developed for the upcoming console’s more powerful system specifications. TRG sources have confirmed these reports.

It was also confirmed last week by The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom ’s producer, Eiji Aonuma, that the development team has “no plans to release additional content this time”, despite the Breath of the Wild sequel’s great success. So, don’t get your hopes up for the grand return of the Master Cycle Zero.