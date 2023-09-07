Nintendo Switch 2 tech demos took place at Gamescom
Switching it up
It’s been reported by Eurogamer and VGC that developer presentations for Nintendo’s upcoming console, unofficially known as the “Switch 2”, took place during Gamescom in Cologne, Germany, last month. TRG sources have confirmed these reports.
Eurogamer claims that these developer presentations took place behind the scenes and that tech demos were shown off to partners. Reportedly, one of these demos was a new-and-improved version of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, which had been developed for the Switch 2’s more powerful target specs. As the publication noted, however, this doesn’t mean that a Breath of the Wild re-release is in the works for the upcoming console.
At the time of writing, Nintendo has yet to publicly acknowledge these reports, nor has it given any indication of when it expects to release its next console. There are numerous games that are already planned to release on the current Nintendo Switch hardware for the rest of this year and beyond, though, including the port of Luigi’s Mansion: Dark Moon, the Super Mario RPG Remake, and Metroid Prime 4.
In other Nintendo news, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s producer, Eiji Aonuma, has confirmed that the developers “have no plans to release additional content this time”, since they feel that they’ve “done all we can do to create play in that world”.
He noted that the reason that the developers decided to make a Breath of the Wild sequel was because they “thought it would be worth experiencing new ways to play in Hyrule”. Speaking about the next game in the series, Aonuma promised: “Whether it is a sequel or new work, I think it will be a completely new way to play, so I hope you will look forward to it.”
