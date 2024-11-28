Stop! The white Nintendo Switch OLED is at an all-time low for Black Friday

There are few more popular Christmas gifts than the Nintendo Switch, and if it's on a loved one's wishlist this year, 34% off the Nintendo Switch OLED Model White Console with Super Mario Bros. Wonder bundle makes now the time to grab it. The perfect Christmas gift for the hardcore gamer, a little one's first console or the whole family, the Nintendo Switch will enliven any living room – or commute.

One of a kind, and a big reason why it's the third-bestselling console ever, the Nintendo Switch is a hybrid gaming system that lets you play both handheld and on a TV like a PlayStation or Xbox would. This deal is on the white model, with the dock included. Plus, you'll get Super Mario Bros. Wonder and 12 months of Nintendo Switch Online at no extra cost.

This deal is set to go live at 10am on Friday, 29 November, but it's likely to sell out super fast. If you want to secure this ridiculous price, your best bet is to add this deal to your cart now and prepare to check out. Then reload the page at 10am, quickly copy paste the provided discount code and cross your fingers.

Find more discounts in our live coverage of the best Black Friday deals in Australia as well as the best Amazon Black Friday deals.

Nintendo Switch Online isn't just a nice throw-in that lets you play multiplayer games like Splatoon 3. The true value, which might be the most important aspect of this bundle for some, is the access members get to a growing library of over 100 NES, Super NES, and Game Boy games.

This means you can play NES favourites like Ninja Gaiden, Kid Icarus and Super Mario Bros. 2, The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past, Super Mario Kart and Super Metroid from the SNES and the Game Boy's Tetris, The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening DX and Super Mario Land. Plus, members get exclusive offers and discounts in the Nintendo E-shop.

Let's not let Super Mario Bros. Wonder get lost in the shuffle, though. We really can't overstate how good this game is – and basically getting it for free in this bundle is incredible. We gave it five stars (!) in our review, as its exciting, mixed difficulty levels are jam-packed with secrets to find, and its gorgeously detailed visuals absolutely blew us away. The regular gameplay of a 2D Super Mario Bros. game feels better than ever, now spiced up by the creative and fantastically fun 'wonder' effects. Triggered by finding a Wonder Flower in a course, these are weird and wonderful events that alter the way that a level is played, and make each one a truly memorable experience

Not much is confirmed about the Nintendo Switch 2, other than the fact it is 1) coming and 2) will be announced before the end of March. We also know it will be backwards compatible with games from the Switch. So, if you haven't bought a Switch yet and want the very best experience when you do, it might be worth waiting. However, we expect the Switch 2 to launch around AU$699 and while the Switch OLED might be further discounted next year, we doubt it will be dramatically cheaper than this deal.