The Nintendo Switch 2 has had a chaotic time since launch, with the risk of tariffs and price hikes threatening to increase the cost of the console far above its original launch price. However, thanks to a brand-new price cut — and one excellent value bundle deal — it's now the best time to pick up the console ever.

You'll want to take yourself over to Argos, where you can save £65 on the Nintendo Switch 2 and add a game of your choice for £20 — for a total spend of £374.99. Available titles are not the usual garbage we see with these offers, too, as there are some excellent options to choose from, including Cyberpunk 2077, Metroid Prime 4, Pokémon Pokopia, or Star Fox.

Considering the Switch 2 is £419.99 at full price, and depending on the game you choose, that means the total potential savings are up to £112. I'd say Pokémon Pokopia is the frontrunner here, not simply in terms of value for money alone, but also because it's one of the console's best exclusive games.

No matter which game you pick, altogether, this is the sort of discount I never imagined we'd see on the console this early.

Today's best Nintendo Switch 2 deals

Nintendo Switch 2 + 1 game for £20: was £486.98 now £374.99 at Argos Deals on the Nintendo Switch 2 have disappeared recently, but here's a chance to get it at the best price in months, as it drops to £354.99. You can also throw in a game for £20, including big hitters like Cyberpunk 2077, Metroid Prime 4, Pokémon Pokopia, or Star Fox. Any one of those will be a great way to start your collection.

Nintendo Switch 2: was £419.99 now £354.99 at Smyths Toys Smyths Toys doesn't have bundle deals as good as the ones above, but you can also pick up the Nintendo Switch 2 by itself at the discounted price at the retailer. There is an offer to pick up a PowerA Slim Case for £10 when you buy the console as well, which is a cheap bonus item, but I'd recommend any of those £20 games at Argos over this useful but not essential accessory.

Is there a reason for this surprise discount? Well, I believe that it's at least partly due to a recent EU ruling that means the Switch 2 must comply with new battery regulations. The current version of the console doesn't, and so a new revision is set to become available this autumn, featuring a user-replaceable battery.

Nintendo has made it clear that there is "no difference in functionality between current products and revised products containing user-replaceable batteries," so you're not getting an inferior console when buying this current version. It plays all the same games and offers no performance differences.

With that in mind, I think this offer is going to be very difficult to beat, even with Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days coming in October and Black Friday in November. In fact, I wouldn't be surprised if the retailer is saving its current stock for next month's sale before launching a similar offer itself.

There's reason to wait, though, while the current Argos deal offers so much value.