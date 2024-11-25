My most wanted DualSense has had a huge discount for Black Friday - and I'm really tempted to pick it up

Code red, I've spotted a deal that's about to have me making some poor financial decisions. Right now my most-wanted DualSense Wireless Controller has plummeted in price and is practically begging me to pick it up.

The attractive DualSense Chroma Pearl has hit just £43.99 (was £66.49) at Amazon in the UK - a massive £22.50 discount and its lowest-ever price to date. I'm pretty sure that this is going to be the best price we see on this model over the Black Friday, as I really can't imagine it getting much cheaper.

Given the fact that this edition is a particularly recent release, I'm honestly surprised that it's even been discounted this much in the first place. If you're looking for a fantastic value controller for the holidays then this is it. Just don't buy too many, or there might not be any stock left for me...

My most wanted PS5 Dualsense deal

When it comes to Black Friday PS5 controller deals, this is easily one of the strongest yet. In fact, it is up there as one of the best Black Friday PS5 deals too - and I'm not just saying that because it's the one I most want to buy.

There are cheaper pads out there today, even some other DualSense models, but the fact this is such a recent arrival makes it particularly notable. I would have never expected such a new variant to receive a discount this substantial.

In terms of overall features, you're getting everything you would on the standard DualSense Wireless Controller. That means PS5 and PC compatibility, innovations like haptic feedback and adaptive triggers, plus great ergonomics.

