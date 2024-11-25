My most wanted DualSense has had a huge discount for Black Friday - and I'm really tempted to pick it up
Should I go for it?
Code red, I've spotted a deal that's about to have me making some poor financial decisions. Right now my most-wanted DualSense Wireless Controller has plummeted in price and is practically begging me to pick it up.
The attractive DualSense Chroma Pearl has hit just £43.99 (was £66.49) at Amazon in the UK - a massive £22.50 discount and its lowest-ever price to date. I'm pretty sure that this is going to be the best price we see on this model over the Black Friday, as I really can't imagine it getting much cheaper.
Given the fact that this edition is a particularly recent release, I'm honestly surprised that it's even been discounted this much in the first place. If you're looking for a fantastic value controller for the holidays then this is it. Just don't buy too many, or there might not be any stock left for me...
My most wanted PS5 Dualsense deal
A new lowest-ever price on a recently released DualSense Wireless Controller? It must be a Black Friday miracle. At £22.50 off, this is the biggest discount I have ever seen on the fantastically shiny Chroma Pearl model. This controller has been at the top of my wishlist since it was first revealed and this discount has me close to finally making a move.
US price: was $79.99 now $59.99 at Best Buy
When it comes to Black Friday PS5 controller deals, this is easily one of the strongest yet. In fact, it is up there as one of the best Black Friday PS5 deals too - and I'm not just saying that because it's the one I most want to buy.
There are cheaper pads out there today, even some other DualSense models, but the fact this is such a recent arrival makes it particularly notable. I would have never expected such a new variant to receive a discount this substantial.
In terms of overall features, you're getting everything you would on the standard DualSense Wireless Controller. That means PS5 and PC compatibility, innovations like haptic feedback and adaptive triggers, plus great ergonomics.
If you're after even more DualSense deals, you can browse some other discounts in your region below.
Get the best Black Friday deals direct to your inbox, plus news, reviews, and more.
Sign up to be the first to know about unmissable Black Friday deals on top tech, plus get all your favorite TechRadar content.
Dash is a technology journalist who covers gaming hardware at TechRadar. Before joining the TechRadar team, he was writing gaming articles for some of the UK's biggest magazines including PLAY, Edge, PC Gamer, and SFX. Now, when he's not getting his greasy little mitts on the newest hardware or gaming gadget, he can be found listening to J-pop or feverishly devouring the latest Nintendo Switch otome.