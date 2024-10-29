Looking for some new gaming earbuds? PlayStation Direct has cut the price of the Sony Inzone Buds - but it's only for a limited time

Black Friday is just a few weeks away, but if you're looking to cash in on some early online deals, Sony is once again offering up one of its best gadgets for a limited time.

Right now, the Sony Inzone Wireless Noise Canceling Gaming Earbuds in White are just $179.99 (was $199.99) at PlayStation Direct.

The Sony Inzone Wireless Noise Canceling Gaming Earbuds are also available in Black for the same price of only $179.99 (was $199.99) at PlayStation Direct.

Both offers will save you a total of $20 each and compared to other online listings, this limited-time offer from PlayStation Direct is worth snatching up if you're looking to save money.

The Sony Inzone Buds are among the best gaming earbuds of 2024 and are compatible with the PlayStation 5, PC, and mobile.

Complete with Bluetooth connectivity, noise-canceling technology, as well as excellent sound quality, the Inzone buds also boast stellar battery life for long gaming sessions making them an ideal pick if you're looking to upgrade your hardware.

