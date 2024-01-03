It looks like Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown will be a fairly lengthy game

If you're looking forward to Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, then it's looking like you won't be disappointed with the game's estimated runtime.
A recent Game Informer interview with developer Ubisoft Montpellier has revealed that Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown is estimated to be "a 25-hour game." We already know that the game will take players to a variety of visually interesting locales and pit them against terrifyingly large bosses. Now, then, it seems to be that The Lost Crown will be a pretty well-fleshed-out adventure with a pretty chunky runtime.
Ubisoft doesn't dive into any specifics here when it comes to what players will be doing during that 25-hour playtime. For instance, we don't know if that number alludes to the completion of just the main game, or if it encapsulates all side content, additional collectibles, and optional objectives and areas.
In any case, though, this 25-hour length is not unusual in the Metroidvania subgenre. Stats from HowLongtoBeat show that Hollow Knight takes players roughly 27 hours to finish the critical path, and up to 63 hours for 100% completion. Meanwhile, Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night is a mite more manageable, clocking in at 14 hours for main story progression and approximately 35 hours for a fully complete save file.
Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown is launching on January 18 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PC, Amazon Luna, and last-generation consoles. An official demo will be made available on digital storefronts on January 11 for those looking for a taste of the action a week ahead of its launch.
Craving some of that sweet Metroidvania action before Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown releases? There's no shortage of quality adventures among the best indie games and best Xbox Game Pass games as we head into the new year.
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Get the hottest deals available in your inbox plus news, reviews, opinion, analysis and more from the TechRadar team.
Rhys is TRG's Hardware Editor, and has been part of the TechRadar team for more than two years. Particularly passionate about high-quality third-party controllers and headsets, as well as the latest and greatest in fight sticks and VR, Rhys strives to provide easy-to-read, informative coverage on gaming hardware of all kinds. As for the games themselves, Rhys is especially keen on fighting and racing games, as well as soulslikes and RPGs.
Most Popular
By Tom Power