'If we do something, it has to be authentic to that community — it has to meet a certain bar of performance and what we have right now isn’t quite there’: Bose president Raza Haider’s message to gamers on a new headset is to ‘absolutely stay tuned'
Satisfying gamers would be a top priority for a new iteration
- Bose president Raza Haider says a new iteration of its QC35 II gaming headset would need to be "authentic" to gamers
- Haider says a new one would need to "meet a certain bar of performance that what we have right now isn't quite there"
- He adds that fans should "absolutely stay tuned" about potential hardware designed for gamers
Bose president Raza Haider has told gamers asking for a new gaming headset that the hardware would need to satisfy the community, but suggested fans should "stay tuned."
Speaking in an exclusive interview with TechRadar, Haider acknowledged that there haven't been too many Bose gaming audio products in recent years, aside from the 2021 QC35 II gaming headset, and that the audio manufacturer is aware that the gaming community is filled with "very passionate users" who hope for more hardware from Bose.
Haider explained that although the company produced the headset in the past, it didn't, "I don't think [it] resonated because it wasn't truly authentic," and satisfying the gaming community would be a top priority for a new iteration.
"I think if we do something, it has to be authentic to that consumer, it has to be authentic to that community, and it has to meet a certain bar of performance that what we have right now isn't quite there," Haider said.
However, it sounds like Bose is looking to expand into the gaming audio genre, because the president added: "Absolutely stay tuned. Hopefully something [is] coming at some point in the future, but it's a community we definitely keep our eyes on strongly."
TechRadar Gaming rated the Bose QC35 II four stars in our review, with Lewis Leong praising the noise cancellation, balanced sound, and comfort, though it lacked functionality that would benefit gaming, such as an instant mute button or auto play/pause.
"Taken as a whole, the Bose QC35 II NC is an excellent headphone for travelers and commuters," Leong writes. "Bose has found a good balance of features that will satisfy most mainstream listeners. Audiophiles, however, will want to check out our roundup of the best headphones for the very highest sound quality."
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Demi is a freelance games journalist who helps cover gaming news at TechRadar. She's been a games writer for five years and has written for outlets such as GameSpot, NME, and GamesRadar, covering news, features, and reviews. Outside of writing, she plays a lot of RPGs and talks far too much about Star Wars on X.
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