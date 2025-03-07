I didn't think PSVR 2 would get any cheaper after its price drop, but this EE Store deal proved me wrong

Sony's PSVR 2 virtual reality headset for PS5 might be cheaper than ever now thanks to its recent price cut, but I was admittedly quite stunned to find out there's an even better retailer to shop for one than PlayStation Direct.
Right now, the PSVR 2 is available for £369 (was £399.99) at the EE Store. That's another £31 off the headset's new retail price and is absolutely among the lowest rates we've seen for it. If you were planning on picking up a PSVR 2 because of its price drop, this is an even better way to grab one right now.
Just keep in mind that this EE Store listing is just for the headset itself, and not the Horizon: Call of the Mountain bundle which includes that game. That bundle is still readily available at PlayStation Direct for £399.99, which I'll also include a link to below.
Today's best PSVR 2 deal in the UK
Currently available at EE Store for £31 less than PS Direct's new retail price, this is the cheapest we've seen the PSVR 2 drop to outside of major sales periods. Stock does appear to be limited, though, so you may need to act fast.
You'll probably want a game to go along with your new headset, and that's where this Horizon: Call of the Mountain bundle comes in. There's no reason not to opt for this bundle at PS Direct, as it's the exact same price as the headset by itself on Sony's website.
I've always considered PSVR 2 to be one of the best VR headsets on the market. The biggest problem it faced was its original, eye-watering retail price that put it decently more expensive than the PS5 console itself. Now, though, it's at a price that's more in line with the Meta Quest 3 - undeniably its closest competitor. Naturally, that makes PSVR 2 much easier to recommend overall.
PSVR 2's game library is also much more open than it used to be. Plenty of the best PSVR 2 games are worth downloading, of course. But thanks to SteamVR compatibility being added last year, you can now use PSVR 2 on PC provided you also pick up a PSVR 2 PC adapter. This is available at PS Direct for £49.99.
Not in the UK? Check the list below for all the best PSVR 2 prices in your region.
Rhys is TRG's Hardware Editor, and has been part of the TechRadar team for more than two years. Particularly passionate about high-quality third-party controllers and headsets, as well as the latest and greatest in fight sticks and VR, Rhys strives to provide easy-to-read, informative coverage on gaming hardware of all kinds. As for the games themselves, Rhys is especially keen on fighting and racing games, as well as soulslikes and RPGs.
