I didn't think PSVR 2 would get any cheaper after its price drop, but this EE Store deal proved me wrong

Deals
By
published

A further £30 off? Yes, please!

PSVR 2 deal
(Image credit: Future)

Sony's PSVR 2 virtual reality headset for PS5 might be cheaper than ever now thanks to its recent price cut, but I was admittedly quite stunned to find out there's an even better retailer to shop for one than PlayStation Direct.

Right now, the PSVR 2 is available for £369 (was £399.99) at the EE Store. That's another £31 off the headset's new retail price and is absolutely among the lowest rates we've seen for it. If you were planning on picking up a PSVR 2 because of its price drop, this is an even better way to grab one right now.

Just keep in mind that this EE Store listing is just for the headset itself, and not the Horizon: Call of the Mountain bundle which includes that game. That bundle is still readily available at PlayStation Direct for £399.99, which I'll also include a link to below.

Today's best PSVR 2 deal in the UK

Sony PSVR 2
Sony PSVR 2: was £399.99 now £369 at EE

Currently available at EE Store for £31 less than PS Direct's new retail price, this is the cheapest we've seen the PSVR 2 drop to outside of major sales periods. Stock does appear to be limited, though, so you may need to act fast.

View Deal
Sony PSVR 2 - Horizon: Call of the Mountain Bundle
Sony PSVR 2 - Horizon: Call of the Mountain Bundle: £399.99 at PlayStation Direct UK

You'll probably want a game to go along with your new headset, and that's where this Horizon: Call of the Mountain bundle comes in. There's no reason not to opt for this bundle at PS Direct, as it's the exact same price as the headset by itself on Sony's website.

View Deal

I've always considered PSVR 2 to be one of the best VR headsets on the market. The biggest problem it faced was its original, eye-watering retail price that put it decently more expensive than the PS5 console itself. Now, though, it's at a price that's more in line with the Meta Quest 3 - undeniably its closest competitor. Naturally, that makes PSVR 2 much easier to recommend overall.

PSVR 2's game library is also much more open than it used to be. Plenty of the best PSVR 2 games are worth downloading, of course. But thanks to SteamVR compatibility being added last year, you can now use PSVR 2 on PC provided you also pick up a PSVR 2 PC adapter. This is available at PS Direct for £49.99.

Not in the UK? Check the list below for all the best PSVR 2 prices in your region.

Rhys Wood
Rhys Wood
Hardware Editor

Rhys is TRG's Hardware Editor, and has been part of the TechRadar team for more than two years. Particularly passionate about high-quality third-party controllers and headsets, as well as the latest and greatest in fight sticks and VR, Rhys strives to provide easy-to-read, informative coverage on gaming hardware of all kinds. As for the games themselves, Rhys is especially keen on fighting and racing games, as well as soulslikes and RPGs.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
A Sony SPVR 2 box on a cyan background with white TechRadar branding and price cut wording
The huge price cuts to PSVR 2 and its Horizon: Call of the Mountain bundle are now in effect at PlayStation Direct
PSVR 2
The newly announced PSVR 2 price cut might finally make it a viable Meta Quest 3 competitor
PSVR 2 deal
There must be some mistake, this PSVR 2 Black Friday bundle is still available and I can't believe it
PSVR 2 PC adapter
Still need a PSVR 2 PC adapter? They've been restocked at Amazon
An image reading &#039;Big Savings&#039; featuring the PlayStation 5 Disc Edition – Fortnite Cobalt Star Bundle.
I've been searching for PS5 deals this week and these discounted Fortnite bundle deals at PlayStation Direct are the best ones going
PS5 console deal
Hurry! UK shoppers can still get a discounted PS5 at PlayStation Direct, but there's only a few hours left of the sale
Latest in Gaming
The artwork for The Last of Us Limited Edition DualSense controller
When and where to pre-order The Last of Us Limited Edition DualSense: all the information and best links to bookmark
The player attacks an enemy in Judgement.
The latest PlayStation sale is here, and these are the five games under $15 / £15 I've got in my basket
XXX Nightshift promotional art.
Disco Elysium successor XXX Nightshift nets some serious musical talent
Xbox Series X D-pad
Are you an Xbox Insider? I'm here to warn you that the latest update might wipe your console
Nacon Revolution X Unlimited
I was impressed by the Nacon Revolution X Unlimited Xbox controller at a recent event, and you can pre-order one right now
NYT Connections homescreen on a phone, on a purple background
NYT Connections hints and answers for Saturday, March 8 (game #636)
Latest in Deals
The artwork for The Last of Us Limited Edition DualSense controller
When and where to pre-order The Last of Us Limited Edition DualSense: all the information and best links to bookmark
Nikon Z5 mirrorless camera on green background with lowest price text overlay
These record-low Nikon Z5 prices suggest the cheap full-frame camera’s Z5 II upgrade could land soon
The Apple MacBook Air M2 on a red background with text saying Lowest Price next to it.
The excellent MacBook Air M2 drops to an unbelievable price of $699 - yes, really
Collage of Apple tech on a pink background, including MacBook, iPad, AirPods and Apple Watch
Massive Apple sale live at Best Buy: get a MacBook Air for $699, Apple Watch for $299 and cheap AirPods
The MacBook Air M2 on a blue background with text saying Price Cut.
The best MacBook Air (M4) preorder deal is at Best Buy – how to score the new Apple laptop for as little as $449
Ring Battery Video Doorbell Pro on blue background with white text reading &#039;TechRadar best price&#039;
One of Ring's best video doorbells crashes to its lowest-ever price at Amazon
More about gaming
The artwork for The Last of Us Limited Edition DualSense controller

When and where to pre-order The Last of Us Limited Edition DualSense: all the information and best links to bookmark
XXX Nightshift promotional art.

Disco Elysium successor XXX Nightshift nets some serious musical talent
Insecure network with several red platforms connected through glowing data lines and a black hat hacker symbol

Another huge new botnet is infecting thousands of webcams and video recorders for DDoS attacks
See more latest
Most Popular
The artwork for The Last of Us Limited Edition DualSense controller
When and where to pre-order The Last of Us Limited Edition DualSense: all the information and best links to bookmark
The Apple MacBook Air M2 on a red background with text saying Lowest Price next to it.
The excellent MacBook Air M2 drops to an unbelievable price of $699 - yes, really
Nikon Z5 mirrorless camera on green background with lowest price text overlay
These record-low Nikon Z5 prices suggest the cheap full-frame camera’s Z5 II upgrade could land soon
A Sony SPVR 2 box on a cyan background with white TechRadar branding and price cut wording
The huge price cuts to PSVR 2 and its Horizon: Call of the Mountain bundle are now in effect at PlayStation Direct
Collage of Apple tech on a pink background, including MacBook, iPad, AirPods and Apple Watch
Massive Apple sale live at Best Buy: get a MacBook Air for $699, Apple Watch for $299 and cheap AirPods
The MacBook Air M2 on a blue background with text saying Price Cut.
The best MacBook Air (M4) preorder deal is at Best Buy – how to score the new Apple laptop for as little as $449
Ring Battery Video Doorbell Pro on blue background with white text reading &#039;TechRadar best price&#039;
One of Ring's best video doorbells crashes to its lowest-ever price at Amazon
Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 with orange 7 on watch face and olive green wristband on orange background with TechRadar don&#039;t miss icon
Get the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 for as little as $129.99 with this tempting trade-in deal
An AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT made by Sapphire on a table with its retail packaging
Where to buy AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT and RX 9070: the best retailers in the US and UK to check for stock
LG C3 OLED TV on orange background and TechRadar &#039;Price Cut&#039; text
Spring clearance: LG's highly-rated C3 OLED TV has a massive $1,200 discount at Amazon