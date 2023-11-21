Get the Xbox Series S for the lowest price we've ever seen this Black Friday

There's quite literally never been a better time to shop for the Xbox Series S. Microsoft's all-digital current-generation console is enjoying record-low discounts as part of this year's Black Friday gaming deals. But there's one retailer that's standing head and shoulders above the rest.

While the Xbox Series S and its Starter Bundle are being discounted at multiple retailers in the US and the UK, the best Black Friday Xbox Series S deals right now are coming from Dell. The tech retailer has dropped the Xbox Series S console to just $224.99; that's a huge $75 saving off of the retail price.

But that's not all; Dell's also hosting an Xbox Series S Starter Bundle discount that's currently down to just $234.99. That extra ten bucks will net you three months' worth of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription time as part of the Starter Bundle.

Today's best Xbox Series S deals

US

Xbox Series S console: was $299.99 now $224.99 at Dell

Save $75 - Buyers can also opt for just the console by itself, if you want to save a bit of extra cash. Once again, this is significantly beating out discounts hosted by other retailers at present. Price check: Walmart - $250

Xbox Series S Starter Bundle: was $299.99 now $234.99 at Dell

Save $65 - The Xbox Series S Starter Bundle is being discounted across the internet, but not to the same degree as this excellent saving hosted by Dell. With it, you'll get the console and 3 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for even less. Price check: Walmart - $249

UK

Xbox Series S Starter Bundle: was £249.99 now £189 at Amazon

Save £60 - UK shoppers aren't being left out. Especially with this excellent Amazon deal which drops the Xbox Series S Starter Bundle to a record low price. Price check: Currys - £189

Looking for the more powerful Xbox Series X for more storage, power, and the ability to run games physically? You're in luck as Microsoft's flagship current-gen system has also seen some pretty significant discounts as part of the Black Friday Xbox Series X deals.

US

Xbox Series X + Diablo 4 bundle: was $559.99 now $449.99 at Target

Save $110 - Simply one of the best deals we've seen all Black Friday. You can grab an Xbox Series X with a copy of Diablo 4 at Target, for a total saving of $110. We can't imagine this deal will be around for very long, so if you're in the market for a new console, this is a seriously tempting offer.

Xbox Series X + Forza Horizon 5 bundle: was $559.99 now $449 at Walmart

Save $72 - Another fantastic Walmart bundle packs in Forza Horizon 5 and its Hot Wheels DLC along with the console itself. Once again, this comes in overall $110 cheaper than the bundle's usual retail price. Price check: Target - $538.99

UK

Xbox Series X: was £479.99 now £359.99 at Amazon

Save £120 - The Xbox Series X is currently down to its lowest-ever Amazon price this Black Friday. Looking to buy just the console on its own? This is absolutely the best way to do so in the UK right now. Price check: Argos - £379.99

Xbox Series X + Diablo 4 bundle: was £489.99 now £389 at Amazon

Save £100 - This phenomenal Xbox Series X bundle nets you the console and a digital copy of Diablo 4 at an utterly devilish discount. Price check: Very - £389.99

No matter where you live, we're rounding up all the best Xbox deals available in your region. Outside of the US and UK? Check below for a range of the best possible discounts you can shop for in your area.

For even more savings, consider browsing our guides to all the best Black Friday Xbox controller deals and Black Friday gaming headset deals.