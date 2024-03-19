Tough stuff: this rugged Corsair gaming headset just scored its biggest discount yet

While Amazon’s biggest discounts of the year are usually saved for Prime Day in the middle of the year, the Big Smile Sale is delivering significant discounts right now. They’re especially alluring if you’re in the market for a gaming headset, with the Corsair HS80 Max Wireless headset hitting an all-time low.

A quality choice even at its original price point, picking it up for just AU$189 (or AU$90 cheaper than its RRP) would be a steal. In our Corsair HS80 Max review, we called the original price tag of AU$299 “well-earned” as the headset offers an “appropriate amount of performance, comfort, and features for what Corsair is asking”. Earning four stars when we reviewed in August last year, it would be hard to deny it five stars at this discounted price.

<a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com.au%2Fdp%2FB0C7QXR3VR%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-22%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-22" data-link-merchant="Amazon AU"">Corsair HS80 Max Wireless gaming headset | AU$279 AU$189 on Amazon (save AU$90) In our Corsair HS80 Max Wireless review, we called it “a gaming headset that leads not with its audio quality but with its feature set”. That’s not to say that the HS80 Max doesn’t do the simple things well – they’re comfortable, the battery life is superb and the sound quality is adequate. Where they excel, though, is with features like the remappable button, customisable sound signature and multiple forms of wireless connectivity. At this discounted price point, there are few better wireless gaming headsets on the market.

The HS80 Max excels as a gaming headset. Whether it’s the 15m range, multi-platform compatibility (with Mac, PC, PS5, PS4 and mobile) or Dolby Atmos Spatial Audio that tickles your fancy, there’s one thing that gamers will love: battery life. You’ll have no issue punching out long gaming sessions with the HS80 Max, thanks to the 2.4GHz wireless connection providing up to 65 hours of playtime, while Bluetooth connectivity delivers up to 130 hours. One thing to note, while the battery life is no issue and most users will be comfortable during long sessions, the lack of headband extension means users with larger heads may find some discomfort.

The biggest gripe we had with the HS80 Max was its sound quality, though even our self-proclaimed harsh sound quality critic couldn’t find too much to fault with the HS80 Max. While the headset sounds good generally, in comparison to competitors in its original price range, its sound is lacking in detail. However, the headset is still satisfying when listening to music, and more than adequate when gaming. You’ll have no problem hearing the enemy Goku building around you in Fortnite or enjoying the crash of the revive pod in Helldivers 2.

The HS80 Max is a satisfactory headset in all respects, but its features like the modifiable button and tailored sound signature make it hard to deny at this discounted price. If you’re still unsure, this isn’t the only product that Corsair has impressed us with. The original HS80 took home ‘best overall’ in our the best headsets for Call Of Duty list, while the HS50 earned ‘best budget’ in the same roundup and our best wired gaming headsets in 2024 list.

Possibly the pick of the Corsair arsenal, especially at this discounted price from Amazon, the Corsair HS80 Max is a upper-mid tier headset nearing the price of a budget headset. We think it’s quite the deal.