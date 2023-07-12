These 11 video game-themed board game deals bring on-screen action to your tabletop
If you're looking to get your hands on a more analog alternative to one of your favorite video games, then Prime Day is the perfect opportunity to save big bucks on some great titles. Whether or not you're looking for a dark fantasy adventure or some post-apocalyptic sci-fi, there's something here for you.
When it comes to the best board games, there are plenty to choose from, and, with Prime Day 2023 in full swing, a wide range of great Prime Day board game deals have emerged, offering big savings on some of the best tabletop experiences out there. That said, at TRG we don't like to leave video games behind for too long. Fortunately for us, there are plenty of excellent board games out there which adapt video games, taking their worlds and mechanics to the world of the analog.
These savings amount to some of the best Prime Day gaming deals out there for fans of tabletop action. We've got adaptations of the best strategy games, the best RPGs as well as legendary action RPG Elden Ring for you to peruse as you decide how to best spend your cash this Prime Day. Read on to find all the best deals on board game adaptations of video games in one place.
Prime Day's best video game board game deals
Assassin’s Creed: Brotherhood of Venice |
was $129.99 now $67.33 at Amazon
Save $52.66 - Now at its lowest-ever price, this co-operative story-driven board game has never offered better value. In this well-received game, you'll be able to progress through 26 unique missions as well as a versatile save system, allowing you to adjust player numbers in the middle of a campaign. This versatile game also comes with some gorgeous miniatures, which are a real treat for fans of the series.
Civilization A New Dawn Board Game |
was $54.99 now $38.49 at Amazon
Save $16.50 - While not the lowest price we've ever seen for the Civilization board game, this is a significant discount and is well worth acting on if you're a fan of historical grand strategy. With its gorgeous hex-based game board and crisp art style, Civilization A New Dawn is a great choice for folks who like their board games with a side of diplomacy.
Betrayal at Baldur's Gate |
was $55.99 now $41.49 at Amazon
Save $14.50 - Betrayal at Baldur's Gate is one of the best board games of its type, offering a procedurally generated map with dozens of different potential scenarios. If you're a fan of tightly-paced fantasy horror, then Baldur's Gate is your port of call.
Cities: Skylines The Board Game |
was $49.95 now $28.99 at Amazon
Save $10.96 - At 1$ off of its lowest-ever recorded price, this is a great opportunity to grab a solid adaptation of Paradox Interactive's renowned city builder. While the art style leaves something to be desired, the co-operative mechanics allow for a relaxing, team-based affair.
Sniper Elite: The Board Game |
was $59.99 now $50.81 at Amazon
Save $9.18 - Sniper Elite: The Board Game is a tense hidden movement game where the eponymous sniper sneaks around the board as the defending player has to try and figure out exactly where they might find the sneaky assassin. This makes for a dramatic asymmetrical experience that's bound to please fans of the game.
Dungeons & Dragons Adventure Begins, Cooperative Fantasy Board Game |
was $27.99 now $18.58 at Amazon
Save $9.41 - Dungeons & Dragons Adventure Begins is a perfect introduction to Dungeons & Dragons, laying out many of the principles from the TTRPG in easy-to-digest, board game form. This charming, co-op adventure game is at its second lowest recorded price this Prime Day and is well worth a look if you're looking for an entry point into one of the world's most beloved fantasy games.
Horizon Zero Dawn: The Board Game |
was $99.95 now $79.95 at Amazon
Save $20 - If you love gorgeous miniatures, robot dinosaurs, and co-operative tactical action then this one's for you. The game does justice to the rich universe of its namesake, offering a great adaptation that's sure to satisfy fans of the series.
Dark Souls: The Board Game |
was $119.74 now $109.74 at Amazon
Save $10 - Much like its video game equivalent, the Dark Souls board game isn't for the faint of heart. Described by the publishers as "brutally hard", this game has 1-4 players explore Dark Souls' iconic dark fantasy setting, building up the locations as you explore. The game also includes encounters with infamous bosses from the video game, including Ornstein and Smough.
Fallout: The Board Game |
was $69.99 now $55.99 at Amazon
Save $14 - Inspired by the post-apocalyptic nuclear horror of its namesake, the Fallout board game has a group of survivors explore a hidden map while building up skills, all to uncover a single objective. The game includes five distinct player characters as well as a range of gorgeous tiles to explore.
Small World of Warcraft Board Game |
was $59.99, now $37.00 at Amazon
Save $12.99 - Small World of Warcraft takes the charming fantasy wargame Small World and brings it into Blizzard's classic fantasy setting to great success. Generate custom factions as you fight across Azeroth in an effort to conquer the world (of Warcraft) in this family-friendly title. You can even play as Murlocs.
Frostpunk The Board Game |
was $119.99, now $101.99
Lowest ever price - This physical adaptation of the grimly satisfying strategy game Frostpunk captures the spirit of the original by having players take on the unenviable role of leaders of a small mid-apocalyptic colony. The game itself is brutal, challenging, and unforgiving. The demands of leadership will keep you on your toes as you try to weather the storm.
More of today's best board game deals
If you're after more great savings on board games, then look no further. We've collated a list of the best deals below which, thanks to our handy price-comparison technology, will update automatically so as to provide you with the best possible savings on all the best board games.
If you're looking to spruce up your gaming setup, check out our list of the best Prime Day gaming headset deals to give your ears the comfort they deserve. Alternatively, our lists of the best Prime Day PS5 deals and best Prime Day Xbox Series X deals are great ways to find your next purchase, no matter your console of choice.
