The Turtle Beach Stealth Pro headset could be the perfect audio upgrade and is discounted right now

If you're in the market for a premium headset this winter, then look no further than the brilliant Turtle Beach Stealth Pro, which is currently subject to a solid discount in both the US and UK.

You can pick it up right now for just $284.22 at Amazon (was $329.99) in the US or for just £229 at Amazon UK (was £279.99). These prices are just $4.23 / £6 shy of the headset's record low in both regions back in November 2023 and represent a tidy saving on such a top-notch accessory.

We consider the Turtle Beach Stealth Pro headset one of the best wireless gaming headsets and praised its versatility and compatibility with a wide range of platforms including Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and mobile, in our review last year.

Its classy and understated design lends it a premium look, while the leatherette ear cups and metal accents are both aesthetically pleasing and robust. It not only sounds great but features a noise-canceling microphone that performed fantastically in our testing. It also comes packaged with a handy dock that serves as both the wireless transmitter and charging station.

Another seriously impressive feature is the extra battery pack, which can be swapped out into the headset in a matter of seconds to get your charge back up to full while you play.

Don't worry if you're outside of the US or UK, we've assembled some of the very Turtle Beach Stealth Pro offers in your region below:

