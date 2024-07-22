The PS5 EA College Football 25 bundle is back at Best Buy - but act fast because it's already sold out at Amazon

One of the very best gaming deals that we saw over Amazon Prime Day has made a triumphant return at Best Buy, letting you pick up a shiny new PlayStation 5 and a copy of the hugely popular EA College Football 25 at a discounted price.

The PS5 EA College Football 25 bundle is now available for just $539.98 (was $569.98) at Best Buy and it includes a PS5 Slim console in addition to a physical copy of EA College Football 25. That’s a $30 discount overall and matches the price that we saw at Amazon during the Prime Day sales event. The stock at Amazon sold out pretty quickly though, so you might want to act fast if you’re eager to get your hands on this console deal.

The $30 discount might not sound like a lot in the grand scheme of things, but when you consider the fact that EA College Football 25 only launched over the last few days, it's a pretty incredible discount. This bundle also makes for a fantastic gift, as it contains everything that you need to dive into the world of college football right out of the box.

PS5 EA College Football 25 bundle: was $569.98 now $539.98 at Best Buy

You can't go wrong with this console bundle, which includes a PS5 Slim and a copy of EA Sports College Football 25. This is a great deal at a $30 discount and is perfect if you're looking to get into the recently released college football game.

The PS5 Slim is the version of the PS5 console included in this bundle and it offers a few advantages compared to the base model. Firstly, it's considerably smaller which makes it much easier to fit into your standard setup. It also offers more internal storage, with about 850GB of space to store your games. While there is a separate digital edition of the console, which does not come with a disc reader, this deal includes it so you can play all your favorite PS4 and PS5 physical games too.

You can compare the price of this bundle to the base console below, or search for offers in your region if you live outside the US.