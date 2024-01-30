The premium Astro A50 wireless gaming headset is at its lowest price since last year's sales season

There's nothing quite like a seriously premium audio experience while gaming, and that's exactly what the excellent Astro A50 wireless gaming headset provides. And right now, it's the cheapest it's been since last year's Black Friday sales event.

Right now, the Astro A50 gaming headset has dropped to $215.77 at Amazon. That's an $85 saving off its usual $300 retail price. Granted, we did see the stellar gaming headset's price get slashed just below $200 during the Holidays, but this current discount is the next best thing since then.

It's also worth noting that this discount is for the Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One-compatible version of the headset. A PlayStation variant is also available, which has been reduced to a slightly less compelling $244.93 at Amazon. Still, it's a discount all the same.

UK shoppers aren't being left out, either. In the region, the Astro A50 has dropped to £234.98 (was £319.99) for the Xbox version and £212 for the PlayStation 5-compatible model.

Now this is obviously still a pricey investment, even given the discount in both regions. However, you'll be getting your money's worth with superb build quality, phenomenal audio, and a versatile charging dock. With full support for Dolby Atmos, too, expect highly immersive virtual surround sound that makes the best single-player games even better, and will even heighten your awareness during intense online multiplayer matches.

The last note on this is that you'll need to get an HDMI converter for this to work with PS5 and Xbox Series X due to both consoles having ditched the optical connection. If you can factor that in, then this is among the best wireless gaming headset deals around at present.

Today's best Astro A50 gaming headset deals

Astro A50 wireless gaming headset (Xbox): was $299.99 now $215.77 at Amazon

Save $85 - While not quite as impressive as its Black Friday 2023 discount, this is still an excellent price for one of the best premium headsets around. Offering superb build quality and exceptional surround sound, it'll be a relevant pair of cans for years to come, even with the Astro A50 X on the way. UK price: was £319.99 now £234.98 at Amazon

Astro A50 wireless gaming headset (PlayStation): was $299.99 now $244.93 at Amazon

Save $55 - It's not as bombastic a saving as its Xbox counterpart in the US, but there's still a decent chunk off the headset in the UK. However, shoppers in the UK can enjoy a phenomenal rate for the PlayStation version by saving over £100. UK price: was £319.99 now £212 at Amazon

Not in the US or the UK? Check the list below for all the best Astro A50 wireless gaming headset rates in your region.

