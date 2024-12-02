The exquisite Herman Miller Embody gaming chair is 25% off for Cyber Monday and I can't recommend it enough after sitting on it nearly every day for almost three years

If you want to treat your posterior as well as I treat mine, then this Cyber Monday deal on the exquisite Herman Miller x Logitech Embody chair is for you.

But 'why would I want to treat my rear like you do yours?', I hear you ask. Well, that is simple because the Embody is an unbelievably comfortable chair and has seen such a positive impact on my back health, and, well, the comfort of my butt when sitting down for a long time.

However, Herman Miller chairs are almost as famous for their high prices as they are for their ergonomics, and the Embody is indeed a very premium chair. However, Herman Miller's current sale of 25% off everything means you can save a whole quarter! This brings the price of the chair down to $1,496.25 at Herman Miller from a colossal $1,995.

I know that Herman Miller chairs don't come cheap and the price tags are often not just eyebrow-raising but downright prohibitively expensive, but they are easily some of the best gaming chairs and most comfortable gaming chairs out there.

I can personally testify to the benefit of the Herman Miller x Logitech Embody too: I developed a bit of a bad back using other more 'typical' gaming chairs every day, but have barely had any discomfort since I started using the Embody nearly every day almost three years ago.

If you're not in the US or UK, then our price-finding tech below will do its best to surface the latest and lowest prices on the Embody wherever you are in the world.

