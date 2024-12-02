The exquisite Herman Miller Embody gaming chair is 25% off for Cyber Monday and I can't recommend it enough after sitting on it nearly every day for almost three years

If you want to treat your posterior as well as I treat mine, then this Cyber Monday deal on the exquisite Herman Miller x Logitech Embody chair is for you.
But 'why would I want to treat my rear like you do yours?', I hear you ask. Well, that is simple because the Embody is an unbelievably comfortable chair and has seen such a positive impact on my back health, and, well, the comfort of my butt when sitting down for a long time.
However, Herman Miller chairs are almost as famous for their high prices as they are for their ergonomics, and the Embody is indeed a very premium chair. However, Herman Miller's current sale of 25% off everything means you can save a whole quarter! This brings the price of the chair down to $1,496.25 at Herman Miller from a colossal $1,995.
Today's best gaming chair deal
Created in collaboration with Logitech G, the Embody chair is designed specifically for gaming and is unbelievably comfortable. Industry-leading ergonomics and comfort make this chair worthy of investing in even at its list price, so don't miss it at 25% off.
I know that Herman Miller chairs don't come cheap and the price tags are often not just eyebrow-raising but downright prohibitively expensive, but they are easily some of the best gaming chairs and most comfortable gaming chairs out there.
I can personally testify to the benefit of the Herman Miller x Logitech Embody too: I developed a bit of a bad back using other more 'typical' gaming chairs every day, but have barely had any discomfort since I started using the Embody nearly every day almost three years ago.
If you're not in the US or UK, then our price-finding tech below will do its best to surface the latest and lowest prices on the Embody wherever you are in the world.
Rob is the Managing Editor of TechRadar Gaming, a video games journalist, critic, editor, and writer, and has years of experience gained from multiple publications. Prior to being TechRadar Gaming's Managing Editor, he was TRG's Deputy Editor, and a longstanding member of GamesRadar+, being the Commissioning Editor for Hardware there for years, while also squeezing in a short stint as Gaming Editor at WePC just before joining TechRadar Gaming. He is also a writer on tech, gaming hardware, and video games but also gardens and landscapes, combining the two areas in an upcoming book on video game landscapes that you can back and pre-order now.