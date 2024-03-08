Save $25 on the SNES-inspired Nitro Deck and get the best Nintendo Switch accessory for a new lowest-ever price

If you’re eager to get your hands on one of the best Nintendo Switch accessories with a fantastic saving, then you won’t want to miss this tempting deal on the adorable Classic Grey CRKD Nitro Deck.

With a design inspired by the gray and purple aesthetic of the Super Nintendo Entertainment System (SNES), the Classic Grey CRKD Nitro Deck is currently on sale for just $64.99 (was $89.99) at Amazon when you apply a $15 coupon before checkout. That’s a total saving of $25 when combined with the ongoing $10 discount and represents a new lowest-ever price for that particular colorway.

Although it’s not quite at its lowest-ever price, you can also save $25 on the Gamecube-inspired Retro Purple Limited Edition which is just $64.99 (was $89.99) when you apply a $15 coupon. If you don’t like the retro look, there are also solid savings on some alternatives. This includes the striking Atomic Red variant, which is just $69.99 (was $89.99) at Amazon, and the fruity Orange Zest edition for just $69.99 (was $89.99) at Amazon.

You can check out a full breakdown of all of your options below. Be sure to bear in mind that you will need to click the small coupon checkbox on each listing before adding the item to your cart in order to get the full saving!

Today's best Nitro Deck deals

CRKD Nitro Deck Limited Edition (Classic Grey): was $89.99 now $64.99 at Amazon

Save $25 - You can rack up a total saving of $25 when you apply the $15 coupon on top of the current $10 discount for this SNES-inspired Nitro Deck. This is a new lowest-ever price for this colorway and a fantastic discount on one of the best Nintendo Switch accessories.

CRKD Nitro Deck Limited Edition (Retro Purple): was $89.99 now $64.99 at Amazon

Save $25 - This isn't the lowest price that we have seen the snazzy Gamecube-inspired colorway reach, but this is still a formidable $25 saving on one of the best-looking Nitro Deck variants when you apply the $15 coupon before checkout. UK price: Amazon - £69.99

CRKD Nitro Deck Crystal Collection (Atomic Red): was $89.99 now $69.99 at Amazon

Save $20 - A $10 coupon is also available for the Nitro Deck Crystal collection, offering a total saving of $20 on this semi-transparent Atomic Red edition - matching the lowest-ever price we have seen on this colorway. UK price: £69.99 - Amazon

CRKD Nitro Deck Crystal Collection (Crystal Pink): was $89.99 now $69.99 at Amazon

Save $20 - It's a similar story for the cute Crystal Pink Nitro Deck, which boasts an attractive semi-transparent shell in a deep pink shade. With the $10 coupon applied for a total saving of $20, this colorway is also matching the lowest-ever price. UK price: £69.99 - Amazon

CRKD Nitro Deck Crystal Collection (Emerald Green): was $89.99 now $69.99 at Amazon

Save $20 - The Emerald Green Nitro Deck is also matching its lowest-ever price, with a $10 coupon that offers a total saving of $20 when combined with the current $10 discount. We particularly appreciate the refreshing, apple-green tint of this semi-transparent green shell. UK price: £69.99 - Amazon

CRKD Nitro Deck Crystal Collection (Orange Zest): was $89.99 now $69.99 at Amazon

Save $20 - You probably know the drill by now: this is another $10 coupon for another $20 total saving. Like the other Crystal Collection models, the Orange Zero Nitro Deck features a semi-transparent shell but in an appealing zesty hue. This is another Nitro Deck that is currently matching its lowest-ever price, so a great option if you prefer the fruity look. UK price: £69.99 - Amazon

We awarded the Nitro Deck a rare five-star rating in our Nitro Deck review, where Hardware Editor Rhys Wood praised the peripheral's comfortable design and durable Hall effect thumbsticks.

An all-in-one handheld dock compatible with both the original Nintendo Switch and the Nintendo Switch OLED, the Nitro Deck is a top accessory for those who prefer to play in handheld mode. In addition to their unique colors, these Limited Edition and Crystal Collection models all include a robust carrying case in the package which is a great bonus.

The savings don't have to stop if you're outside of the US or the UK. Our highly efficient deal-finding robots have been hard at tracking down the very best Nitro Deck savings in your region, which you can view below:

If you're shopping for other Nintendo Switch accessories, see our guides to the best SD cards for Switch and the best Nintendo Switch controllers.