Quick! Logitech's G Pro X wireless gaming headset gets a massive 50% discount

Logitech Amazon has just slashed the price of one of Logitech's most popular wireless headsets. The retailer has the premium Logitech G PRO X wireless lightspeed gaming headset on sale for $114.99 (was $229.99).

This price is just $3 shy of the all-time low. That said that measly difference isn't worth waiting for when this is half-off a critically praised wireless gaming headset. Even after nearly two years, its award-winning design is one that's hard to beat.

This isn't your typical wireless headset. Instead of Bluetooth, the Logitech Pro X Wireless Lightspeed utilizes a 2.4GHz wireless connection with a dongle that plugs directly into USB ports. As a result, it minimizes the notorious latency you would get through Bluetooth. However, you won't be able to connect without plugging in the dongle and it can also only connect to one device at a time. It lasts over 20 hours on a single charge and stays connected within a 15m radius.

Logitech gaming headset deal

Logitech G PRO X Wireless Lightspeed Gaming Headset: was $229.99 now $114.99 at Amazon

In its Logitech Pro X Wireless Lightspeed review, TechRadar highlighted it as one of the best gaming headsets on the market. Our reviewer especially enjoyed the durable build, steel headband, comfortable earcups, and sound quality. It has a detachable boom mic and a USB-C port that supports lightning charging. One of our biggest gripes with it was the price, which shouldn't be as much of a problem now with this beefy discount.

