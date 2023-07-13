Prime Day might be over but you can still save on these 7 PS5 games we love
Magnificent seven
Prime Day may be over, but there's still time to take advantage of some excellent PS5 game deals with low prices cutting across the library.
Though Prime Day 2023 has been and gone, there are still plenty of deals on some of the best PS5 games out there, easily ranking among the best PS5 Prime Day deals this year. Amongst the bargains on offer, you'll find story-driven action games, one of the best Star Wars games in recent years, as well as one of the best indie games ever to grace the PS5.
While some of the best Amazon Prime Day gaming deals are still up for grabs, there's no telling how long we have left to take advantage of the remaining significant savings.
Each of these seven games would be a strong addition to anyone's PS5 library. Read on to find out exactly what's on offer and how much you stand to save.
Todays best PS5 game deals
The Last of Us Part 1 |
was $69.99 now $49.99 at Amazon
Save $20 - The definitive remake of the classic Naughty Dog action thriller The Last of Us is available at only 99 cents off of its lowest recorded price. This post-apocalyptic adventure set the bar for a generation of video games and now enjoys enhanced visuals, much-improved loading times, and remastered audio.
Read More: The Last of Us Part 1 review
UK price:
was £69.99 now £48.00 at Amazon
The Callisto Protocol Standard Edition |
was $49.99 now $29.99 at Amazon
Save $20 - Available at one of its lowest ever price-points, his sci-fi horror game is the latest offering from Glen Schofield, one of the lead designers of the iconic Dead Space series. The title offers grotesque and satisfying combat as you fight your way through Jupiter's Dead Moon.
UK price:
was £54.99 now £19.95 at Amazon
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor |
was $69.99 now $54.99 at Amazon
Save $14 - Standing as the second entry in the Star Wars Jedi series, this action-adventure game continues Cal Kestis' mission against the Galactic Empire. Coming in at a nearly record-low price, this deal is a great chance to step into Cal's shoes for the second leg of his journey. With responsive combat and satisfying story beats, Jedi: Survivor is a treat for Star Wars fans and action lovers alike.
Read More: Star Wars Jedi: Survivor review
UK price:
was £69.99 now £49.99 at Amazon
Sonic Frontiers |
was $59.99 now $34.99 at Amazon
Save $15 - Perhaps the best 3D Sonic game ever made, Sonic Frontiers blends impressive graphics and a pulse-pounding soundtrack in an open-world take on the life and times of the coolest hedgehog around. At a nearly record-low price, there's never been a better time to give Frontiers a go. It's a bold step for Sonic Team, but it more than paid off with the game's warm reception, from both critics and fans.
Read more: Sonic Frontiers review
UK price:
was £54.99 now £25.37 at Amazon
Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut |
was $69.99 now $29.99 at Amazon
Save $30 - A love letter to the timeless samurai films of Akira Kurosawa, Ghost of Tsushima follows Jin Sakai on his quest to defend his home from a Mongol invasion. At its lowest price since last November, Jin's adventure has rarely been more affordable. The title blends stealth gameplay, satisfying combat mechanics, and an emotional story, all in the service of presenting a polished samurai adventure in the finest tradition of the genre.
UK price:
was £69.99 now £39.99 at Amazon
Stray|
was $39.99 now $29.98 at Amazon
Save $10 - Stray is a charming, somber, and surprisingly poignant take on a post-apocalyptic title. At the cheapest it's been all year, there's scarcely been a better time to pick up a Stray of your own. In a future where humanity has been wiped out, you play as a cat who explores a decaying neon city full of seedy environments. The game invites you to solve its puzzles and mysteries in playful ways, a treat for lovers of sci-fi and cats alike.
UK price:
was £34,99 now £29.99 at Amazon
God of War Ragnarök |
was $69.99 now $49.99 at Amazon
Save $20 - One of the biggest games of last year God of War Ragnarök gave us the next chapter in Kratos' story. At a nearly record-breakingly low price, this deal is a great way to find out what all the fuss is about. As Kratos, you'll journey through the Norse realms, tackling adversaries of all kinds. Perhaps the icing on the cake is Christopher Judge's poignant and soulful vocal performance in the lead role. It's a moving story that's impressed gamers of all stripes.
Read more: God of War Ragnarök review
UK price:
was £69.99 now £55.95 at Amazon
More of today's best PS5 game deals
Stay on top of the latest developments on these deals with our handy price-comparison software. The list below shows the best deals on PS5 games, and updates automatically, so as to keep you in the loop on the best possible bargains.
Prime Day may be over, but there's still a chance for big savings. If you're looking to spruce up your PS5, check out our list of the best Prime Day PS5 SSD deals still available as well as our list of the best Prime Day PS5 TV deals that are still kicking around.
