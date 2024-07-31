One of the best PS5 SSD deals I've ever seen in live right now, and it includes a free £35 PSN voucher

I've got some great news if you're searching for a PS5 SSD deal. One of the most enticing offers that I have ever seen on a 1TB PS5 SSD is live right now, letting you pick up a discounted storage drive with a free PlayStation gift card thrown it.

The 1TB model of the Crucial T500 with Heatsink is on sale for just £93.99 (was £125.97) at ebuyer. That's a £31.98 saving and a pretty solid deal in itself, hovering a little above current price of just £84.04 (was £129.99) at Amazon. What makes this particular deal so great, however, is the fact that it includes a free £35 PlayStation gift card that you can add to your account and spend on your desired games.

That means that you're effectively getting the 1TB SSD for just £58.99 because, let's be honest, you're probably going to spend at least 35 quid on a game in future. That's far below the lowest-ever price of £79.99 that we have ever seen at Amazon, so the value is pretty clear.

Free £35 voucher with your purchase

Crucial T500 with Heatsink (1TB) + £35 PlayStation voucher: was £125.97 now £93.99 at ebuyer

This is an incredible deal which effectively lets you net a PS5 compatible SSD for just £58.99 when you take into account the value of the free £35 voucher. If you frequently buy digital games and want to upgrade your console's storage capacity, then this is the time to strike.

The Crucial T500 with Heatsink is fully compatible with the PS5 and can be installed right out of the box. As the name would suggest, it comes with a heatsink pre-installed which saves you the hassle of having to source and fit one yourself. This deal includes a £35 PlayStation gift card, which can be redeemed in the console's store and spent towards any of the best PS5 games.

If you haven't installed a PS5 SSD before, then you shouldn't miss our guide on how to upgrade your PS5 internal storage. It's a surprisingly easy process with our guide on hand, even for a beginner. Just make sure that you pay close attention to each step and consult the pictures if needed.

You can compare a range of offers on PS5 SSDs, including deals in your region if you are outside of the UK, below.