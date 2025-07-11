I love my 8BitDo Ultimate 2C controller, but big Prime Day discounts on 5 other gamepads have me seriously tempted (to switch)

Earlier this year, I picked up the 8BitDo Ultimate 2C. I’m a PC gamer who likes using a controller for racing and third-person action/adventure games, and I got sick of Microsoft’s official Xbox Series X/S controllers wearing out extremely quickly – so I opted for 8BitDo’s third-party option with more durable Hall effect sticks and triggers and was immensely impressed.

I can’t deny that it’s a great controller, but it’s now got me wanting to try other third-party options to see how good they are. And with Amazon’s Prime Day sale underway, there are some great deals on gamepads on my shortlist. If you’re also sick of breaking official gamepads and tempted to make the leap, I’ve compiled a list of five third-party controllers that are on my shortlist. (Now I just need to decide which one I should pick up as a spare…)

All the pads below are from trusted brands that we (or our colleagues at PC Gamer, GamesRadar+ or Tom’s Guide) have reviewed; these aren’t just cheap no-name controllers – some of them actually have design or technology aspects that are better than what Xbox and other official console pads employ, such as the earlier mentioned Hall effect modules, but also things like integrated batteries and additional buttons.

Save AU$10.99 8BitDo Ultimate 2C: was AU$54.95 now AU$43.96 at Amazon Yes, this is the controller I already own, but I’m still recommending it. Priced exceptionally well with build quality that I can confirm is perfect for casual gaming, the 8BitDo Ultimate 2C strikes a great balance between a bunch of different needs for gamers. Its sticks and triggers are both Hall effect, preventing drift and a loss of capability, and the controller can be found on Amazon in a range of colours. Our friends at PC Gamer were also taken by the premium feel, low price and clicky buttons in their 8BitDo Ultimate 2C wireless controller review, though noted the Nintendo Switch Pro-style shape may be uncomfortable for some. This controller is compatible with both Windows and Android.

Save AU$23.01 GameSir Cyclone 2: was AU$89 now AU$65.99 at Amazon The GameSir Cyclone 2 is another worthwhile controller from a lesser-known brand, packed with TMR sticks and Hall effect triggers, along with a charging dock. It’s built well for its considerably low price, and even includes RGB under the controller’s face. We recommended this model in our GameSir Cyclone 2 review, though noted the mouse-like clicky buttons won’t be for everyone, along with the poor performing charging dock. This controller is compatible with Nintendo Switch, Windows, Android and iOS.

Save AU$9 8BitDo Ultimate 2: was AU$89.99 now AU$80.99 at Amazon This is the frontrunner for controllers that I’m considering buying. The Ultimate 2 is 8BitDo’s flagship controller right now, having launched back in early 2025 to near universal acclaim. It includes Hall effect triggers, trigger locks for adjusting travel, back buttons and TMR sticks. There’s also a charging dock in the box, and for added personalisation, you’ll find programmable RGB light rings around the joysticks. We recommended the controller in our 8BitDo Ultimate 2 review, though noted that battery life is severely drained by the light rings. Remember to click the coupon tickbox to reduce the price by a further AU$9! This controller is compatible with Windows and Android. Keen on the Nintendo Switch version? It’s also available for AU$99.95.

Save AU$40.99 Scuf Valor Pro: was AU$189.99 now AU$149 at Amazon Scuf is better known than 8BitDo and GameSir for its collaborations with content creators and Call of Duty, but the company’s products are typically more expensive and don’t feature Hall effect tech – until now. The Valor Pro controller, released earlier this year, was one of the first Scuf gamepads with Hall effect sticks, though it came with a big price tag and wired connectivity only. Still, there are things to love about this controller, such as the integrated volume controls, more traditional Xbox layout and exceptional build quality. Our colleagues at PC Gamer loved the gamepad in their Scuf Valor Pro review. This controller is compatible with Xbox and Windows.