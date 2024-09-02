Get into cloud gaming for less this Labor Day with a $20 discount on the Luna Wireless Controller

If you've been waiting for an excuse to get into cloud gaming, then I've got some good news. The Luna Wireless Controller is currently on sale at a brilliant discount, making it an absolute must-have for any would-be Amazon Luna users this Labor Day.

The Luna Wireless Controller is currently on sale for just $49.99 (was $69.99) at Amazon. It's not the lowest price that we've ever seen, which was $39.99 back in November last year, but it's not far off and a great deal considering the quality and features of the controller. It's the perfect fit for the Amazon Luna service which, for those unfamiliar, is Amazon's Cloud gaming offering.

Access to certain Amazon Luna titles is included in an Amazon Prime subscription, so it's well worth checking out if you're a member. This includes access to free-to-play games like Fortnite, XDefiant, and Trackmania, plus a rotating selection of free titles. Right now, you can play Fallout 3, Fallout New Vegas, Middle Earth Shadow of War, and more.

Save on the Luna Wireless Controller this Labor Day

Luna Wireless Controller: was $69.99 now $49.99 at Amazon

The Luna Wireless Controller is a brilliant accessory if you're an Amazon Luna user. It boasts seamless screen switching - letting you pick up where you left off immediately on another device - and a direct Wi-Fi connection to Amazon's game servers to reduce latency. If you play on an Amazon Fire TV or Fire Tablet, you can also make use of the dedicated Amazon Luna button.

The Amazon Luna service scored a formidable four out of five stars in my Amazon Luna review. I was particularly impressed by the tier included with Amazon Prime, though I also really enjoyed the expanded library of the premium Luna Plus add-on. It performs impressively well if your internet is up to the speed specification and even offers the ability to play your existing library of Ubisoft or GOG PC games at no additional cost.

I also recommended the official peripheral in my Luna Wireless Controller review, awarding it three and a half stars. I was impressed with its quality materials, which are on par with many of the best PC controllers, and excellent performance with Amazon Luna, though I did note that it absolutely eats through AA batteries. Definitely invest in a rechargeable pair if you intend to use the controller a lot.

If you're outside of the US but still want to save on a Luna Wireless Controller, you can check out any deals in your region below.