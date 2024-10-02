Forget Prime Day, you can pick up a 2TB PS5 SSD at Best Buy right now that matches Amazon's lowest-ever price

One of our favorite PS5 SSD deals is currently available at Best Buy, enabling you to pick up a top SSD for less. It's a great choice if you want to expand your console's storage or pick up a compatible drive before the PS5 Pro arrives.

The Seagate FireCuda 530R 2TB SSD is discounted to just $139.99 (was 249.99) at Best Buy, right now with a few other retailers also matching the saving. It's a $105 price cut and, according to our data, matches the lowest-ever price at Amazon. At $139.99, this drive is also cheaper than many similar spec 2TB PS5 compatible drives right now.

Although the Seagate FireCuda 530R is fully compatible with the PS5 out of the box, you can also save on the Seagate Game Drive M.2 SSD for PS5 which is just $159.99 (was $259.99) at Best Buy - a $100 discount. While I would still recommend that most choose the 530R, this is a solid alternative if you want an officially licensed option with PlayStation branding.

Save over $100 on PS5 SSDs

Seagate FireCuda 530R 2TB SSD: was $244.99 now $139.99 at Best Buy

You can't go wrong with a $105 discount on a 2TB PS5 compatible SSD. The Seagate Firecuda 530R is currently cheaper than many comparable alternatives and offers more than enough storage space for most libraries. It's ideal if you want to upgrade your PS5 storage or pick up something for the upcoming PS5 Pro. Price check: Amazon - $139.99 | Walmart - $143.99

The Seagate FireCuda 530R is a superb choice if you're looking for a high-quality PS5 SSD, with read speeds up to 7,400mb/s and write speeds up to 6,900mb/s. On top of the original PS5, this drive will also be fully compatible with the upcoming PS5 Pro - making it worth picking up if you intend to upgrade to the newer system down the line or if you have already secured a PS5 Pro pre-order.

Although it's a little more expensive, the Seagate Game Drive M.2 SSD for PS5 sits right at the top of our guide to the best SSD for PS5. It scored four out of five stars in our Seagate Game Drive M.2 SSD review, thanks in no small part to its no-nonsense PS5 compatibility. If you're after an officially licensed drive and willing to pay a little more for that branding, then this is the way to go.

