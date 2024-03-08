A new special edition Backbone One mobile controller has been revealed - but it's exclusive to Best Buy Drops

Mobile gaming peripheral manufacturer Backbone has announced the Backbone One - Prestige Edition, a new special edition Backbone One mobile controller coming on March 19 through Best Buy Drops via the Best Buy mobile app.

Created in order to celebrate the upcoming launch of Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile, which is set to arrive worldwide for compatible iOS and Android devices on March 21, the Backbone One - Prestige Edition comes in special packaging and includes some double XP tokens to use in the game.

Aside from the packaging and these in-game goodies, however, it seems as though this release will otherwise be identical to the current standard Backbone One controller . It will have the same USB-C connection and will therefore be compatibility with many of the best Android phones and all recent iPhone 15 devices.

All things considered it’s certainly not the most exciting special edition, especially compared to the company’s recent neon yellow limited edition Death Stranding mobile controller . Still, those double XP tokens could come in handy for anyone eager to level up fast.

Some exclusive digital items will also be coming to Backbone+ members - an optional subscription service that offers some additional features in the Backbone mobile app. This includes more double XP tokens, a player emblem featuring the Backbone logo, a weapon charm, and a player card. Backbone One purchases usually include a free trial of Backbone+, which will likely allow buyers of the Backbone One - Prestige Edition to access these items too.

If you’re not keeping up with all the upcoming mobile titles, Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile is shaping up to be one of the biggest releases of the year. An expansive multiplayer first-person shooter (FPS) that features full cross-progression with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 on consoles and PC, it seems like an ideal way to level up your favorite weapons and progress through the battle pass on the go.

Although the game will be fully playable using touch controls, the physical thumbsticks and buttons of the Backbone One offer a more console quality experience and seem like the perfect fit for the game. In fact, we already consider the Backbone One to be one of the best controllers for Call of Duty based on its performance in the existing mobile entry, Call of Duty: Mobile.

