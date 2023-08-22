Free-to-play battle royale Stumble Guys will be coming to PlayStation

Stumble Guys, a colorful free-to-play battle royale game in which players will navigate obstacle courses in a race-like style to avoid elimination, will be coming to PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. A specific release date is yet to be announced, but players can pre-register via the registration page on the official Stumble Guys website.

The game was recently announced to be shifting from its mobile and PC exclusivity and branching out to consoles, alongside a declaration that the game will also be available on Xbox. So, if you’d rather play on Microsoft’s console, you’ll be able to select an Xbox-friendly option from the pre-registration link too. Players who pre-register now will be able to redeem numerous in-game rewards such as skins and cosmetics for your character, including exclusive Mr Beast skins as shared in his announcement video.

Within this fast-paced battle royale, 32 players will go head to head, completing several obstacle courses in an attempt to be the first to qualify for the next round. Sharing a lot of similarities with the already existing free-to-play battle royale, Fall Guys, the game prides itself on knockout-style content intended to make each round more entertaining.

Hosting over 30 different levels, there’s enough to keep players of all ages entertained, and a battle pass system - called the “Stumble Pass” - refreshes each month, so you’ll have new content to aim for. Success is rewarded through in-game cosmetics and unique personalizations for your ‘Stumbler’. This means you’ll be able to make your playstyle unique, and hopefully give yourself a leg up in the competition.

Currently, there are no updates regarding whether or not the game will be coming to Nintendo Switch, but, if you are interested in picking up the vibrant game on your hybrid handheld, it’s worth keeping an eye on the official Stumble Guys news blog for any important news. This is also the best way to keep tabs on any upcoming collaborations the game might host, alongside the game’s official Twitter page too.

