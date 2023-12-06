Visit the Coral Buddies! (Image credit: Epic Games) The Coral Buddies are often found in hidden places around Fortnite's map. They can be heard from a distance, as they sing a very calm and soothing song to draw players in. You won't get anything for finding them, except a nice musical number, of course.

Fortnite's Secret Cave is well worth tracking down, given it's a great way to pick up plenty of loot near the start of the game. There are some fan-favorite Easter Egg characters to find as well.

In case you missed it, Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 just launched, adding new weapons and a whole new map to the ongoing Battle Royale game. There are new mechanics too, like Weapon Cases, mods, and even an awesome Grapple Hook that can be used to attack enemies.

Here's where to find the Fortnite Secret Cave, as well as some info as to what's inside. It does have a secret area of its own, so we'll be showing you how to explore it to get to the final Chests and loot.

Where to find the Fortnite Secret Cave

(Image credit: Epic Games)

The Fortnite Secret Cave can be found Northeast of Hazy Hillside. We've marked it on the map above. It's quite tricky to get to, but there are some ziplines in the area that can give you fall damage immunity. FlowBerries can be useful here too, as can Shockwave Grenades.

What's in Fortnite's Secret Cave?

(Image credit: Epic Games)

The Secret Cave's entrance has three Chests to loot. There's often some ground loot here as well. Head through the small gap to continue forward into the cave.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

The second chamber has yet more Chests and some waist-high water that you can swim through. Get into the water ahead, and swim until you hit a rock wall. You can use your Harvesting Tool here to break the rock and move into the final chamber.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

This final chamber opens up into a large hidden cave exit. This is where you can find the Coral Buddies, singing their iconic songs. There are more Chests here, as well as plenty of places to hide. You'll need to head back the way you came to exit the Secret Cave with all of your loot.

That's where to find the Fortnite Secret Cave that's hidden on the Chapter 5 map. For more on the game, be sure to check out when the next season of Fortnite will land. Elsewhere, see where Fortnite sits in our best free games list.