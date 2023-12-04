Fortnite Weapon Cases have just been added alongside the new season. These offer up specially modded weapons, but they can be pretty tricky to track down. You'll likely have to fight through NPCs and other players to get to them, so here's our tips on where to find Weapon Cases in Fortnite.

The ongoing Battle Royale shooter just launch its Chapter 5 of content, adding in new weapons, a whole new map, as well as new mechanics like weapon mods and match missions. So far, it looks like movement has been greatly reduced in Fortnite, while animations and visuals have seen improvements.

Here's where to find Weapon Cases in Fortnite, as well as some info on how to search them, and what kind of loot they drop.

Where to find Fortnite Weapon Cases

(Image credit: Epic Games)

To find Weapon Cases in Fortnite, you'll need to look for small red markers on your map. We've circled one in the image above. Alternatively, if you have a Quest that involves tracking them down, you can highlight their general area in the Quest tab. You're looking for open cases containing weapons. They are usually found underground.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

You can see a Weapon Case in the image above. If you have the in-game audio visualizer on, Weapon Cases will show up as a gold chest icon.

How to search Weapon Cases in Fortnite

To search a Weapon Case in Fortnite, just walk up to it and press the interact button. They're basically like other Chests, in that they'll drop loot. This loot is different however, dropping specially modded variants of Fortnite's new weapons. There's currently a Kickstart Quest to complete too, which will give you 15K XP for searching a Weapon Case. This is well worth going after in the new season's first weeks.

That's how to search Weapon Cases in Fortnite. For more on the game, be sure to check out our Fortnite Chapter 4 review. Elsewhere, there's our look at the best free to play games. Spoilers, Fortnite is on there.