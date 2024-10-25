Forget the DualSense Edge - consider this Revolution 5 Pro PS5 controller deal at Best Buy if you want a cheaper premium gamepad

Looking for a top-flight PS5 controller but aren't too thrilled about paying 200 bucks for the DualSense Edge? You might want to take a look at this discount for the excellent Revolution 5 Pro controller at Best Buy.
Right now, the Nacon Revolution 5 Pro is available at for $149.99 (was $199.99) at Best Buy. While not quite a record-low price for the controller, it does match Amazon's lowest-ever rate. On top of this, discounts for it are relatively quite rare, so this deal is definitely worth checking out. The white variant of the controller is also discounted at Best Buy, albeit down to a less impressive $179.99 (was $199.99). If you're in the UK, your current best bet is Currys, where the controller is down to £179 (was £199).
Today's best PS5 controller deal
Nacon Revolution 5 Pro: was $199.99 now $149.99 at Best Buy
The Revolution 5 Pro is one of our favorite third-party PS5 controllers. Developed in tandem with pro Street Fighter 6 player Nathan 'Mister Crimson' Massol, its floating circular d-pad and ultra-responsive buttons make it a fantastic choice for fighting games players on PS5, PS4, and PC.
Also available in white: was $199.99 now $179.99 at Best Buy
UK price: was £199 now £179 at Currys
The Nacon Revolution 5 Pro is an excellent premium PS5 controller that's right at home with many of the best PS5 games and best fighting games. Nacon partnered with professional Street Fighter 6 player Nathan 'Mister Crimson' Massol in order to design a controller that's ideal for multiplayer gaming.
The controller itself is highly customizable, featuring a set of swappable thumbsticks and a floating circular d-pad design that allows for more precise inputs in fighting games - really handy if you don't like relying on analog sticks in 2D fighters. Another cool feature is the inclusion of a set of grip weights, which can help the controller rest in your hands much firmer should you require that.
In our four-star review for the Nacon Revolution 5 Pro, we praised all these customizable extras as well as its excellent, sturdy build quality. It also has the DualSense family of controllers beat on battery life; ideal if you're tired of getting that low battery warning on what feels like a constant basis.
Not in the US or the UK? Check the list below for all the best rates on the Nacon Revolution 5 Pro controller in your region.
