With time running out, these 5 Prime Day PS5 monitor deals are seriously tempting me to upgrade my setup

I don't really need a PS5 monitor, but if I were revamping my setup to incorporate one, it's Prime Day PS5 deals like these that would have me reaching for my wallet to shell out on an Amazon Prime Day gaming deal.

As we've all come to know now, there are actually dozens of great gaming monitors that get their prices cut every sales season and at every sales event, but I've distilled a PS5 monitor search down to three wonderful candidates that will give you options across both the specification and price spectrums.

At the top end, offering what must be as close to the full package as you can get for a PS5 monitor, the Dell G3223Q is down to just $599.99 (was $799.99) at Dell US right now. This is a superb do-it-all 4K monitor that has a terrific suite of gaming-focused specs that hit all the right sweet spots without overdoing it or compromising too much. It's also at a lowest ever price and one we've only ever seen once before.

At the other end of the spectrum, the official Sony Inzone M3 is possibly the best built-for-PS5 (and PC) 1080p monitor going - and that too has returned to a lowest ever price of just $468 at Amazon (was $529.99). Perfect for getting the most out of your PS5 games if you prefer speedy games and high frame rates.

Sitting somewhere in the middle spec-wise, offering a rather affordable option is the Gigabyte M27Q. This 1440p monitor is perfect for those looking for something of great quality that can serve a PlayStation 5 on a budget, coming in at comfortably less than $300 now it's dropped to $269.99 at Amazon (was $299.99).

If you're looking to go really big though, the huge, 48-inch LG 48GQ900-B is down to a record low price of just $799.99 at Amazon (was $1,499.99) - basically half price! This is an OLED panel that'll give you all the best bits of a quality gaming monitor inside something that's TV-sized.

And just to cover the bases, if you prefer your screens curved but want to retain that 4K resolution then the MSI G321CU is perfect for you - and also at a record low of just $429.99 at Amazon (was $529.99). There's nothing better for immersion than curved screens so adding 4K to that for your PS5 will be spectacular.

It's these monitors and their collection of specs in particular that would seriously make me rethink my setup and be tempting propositions if I were upgrading my PS5 setup.

Today's best PS5 monitor deals

Dell G3223Q: was $799.99 now $599.99 at Dell Key features: 32-inch, 4K resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, IPS panel, HDMI 2.1 connectivity, HDR 600 Buy it if: You're after a PS5 or Xbox Series X monitor that will offer an exceptional 4K gaming experience and ticks all the boxes. Don't buy it if: You aren't fussed about 4K resolution and are working with a modest budget. This will likely be too big for anyone working with a tightly spaced setup. Price check: Amazon - $759.99 UK price: Dell UK - £639

Gigabyte M27Q: was $299.99 now $269.99 at Amazon Key features: 27-inch, 1440p resolution, 170Hz refresh rate, 0.5ms response time, IPS panel, HDMI 2.0 connectivity, HDR 400 Buy it if: You're blending your PS5 with a PC setup and want a sweet spot monitor to serve both perfectly - while keeping the costs down. Don't buy it if: You're all about 4K resolution for quality, 1080p fast refresh for speeds (Only a few games still support 1440p natively, for full clarity). Price check: Best Buy - $272.99 | Newegg - $279.99

LG 48GQ900-B: was $1,499.99 now $799.99 at Amazon Key features: 48-inch, 4K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 0.1ms response time, OLED panel, HDMI 2.1 connectivity Buy it if: You want a massive screen size that also offers OLED quality and speeds, and some of the best gaming specs on a big monitor. Don't buy it if: You need a small, traditionally-sized monitor, or still lean toward a 1080p resolution for fast frame rates. Price check: Best Buy - $1,499.99 | Newegg - $1,496.99

As they're often high-ticket items, it's great to see some of the best monitors for PS5 and best monitors for Xbox Series X get discounted during sales periods. And if you've got a healthy budget and want to keep your options open then our price-finding tech will dig out some of the latest lowest prices on some great models below.

For more price cuts this autumn, check out our pages covering the Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals, and the Prime Day gaming headset deals.