This Black Friday deal on the WD Black P40 external hard drive is perfect if you're taking a PS4 game library over to PS5 Pro anytime soon

The PS5 Pro is officially out in the wild and if you're thinking about transferring all your PlayStation games over to your new console, you may want to invest in an external hard drive.

Quality, high-end external hard drives tend to be on the expensive side, but with Black Friday almost here, we've found the best options currently available online at these retailers.

Western Digital's Black P40 1TB External SDD is just $99.99 (was $139.99) at Amazon. Meanwhile, the 2TB version has dropped in price to $179.99 (was $218.99) at Walmart.

Amazon's offer for the 1TB SSD is excellent and compared to the Prime Day deal from last month, this Black Friday you'll be saving an additional $20 on top of the offer's $40. It's also the retailer's cheapest price yet.

The 2TB SSD is a bit pricier despite being under $200, however, for the additional 1TB of storage it may be worth the extra cash.

was $139.99 now $99.99 at Amazon The WD Black P40 is a top-of-the-range external hard drive compatible with both PC and console featuring fast file transfer speeds.

was $218.99 now $179.99 at Walmart The 2TB model is more expensive, but you're getting an extra 1TB of space that would be greatly needed for some of the biggest PS5 games now available.

The WD Black P40 External SSD is compatible with all consoles, like PS5, PS4, and Xbox Series X, as well as PC, and is one of the best SSDs for PS5 available right now.

Both options offer a ton of extra storage for players who are struggling with their overflowing game library on their consoles, and being able to store titles safely on an external hard drive without the hassle of uninstalling and reinstalling games makes everything much simpler.

Looking for something different? Check out our guides for the best PS5 external hard drives, as well as our guide to the best Black Friday PS5 Pro deals.