There's still time to get five of the best PS5 games for cheap with these deals before Christmas

Christmas is just around the corner and if you're still searching for the best offers this holiday season, we've got you covered with some last-minute PS5 gaming deals.

Right now, you can get the Game of the Year winner Astro Bot for just $49.97 (was $59.99) at Walmart, saving you over 10 bucks. For one of the best PS5 games you can play right now, this is a steal and you won't find it cheaper anywhere else.

If you're looking for some great role-playing games to get lost in, Metaphor: ReFantazio is now $49.99 (was $69.99), Dragon Age: The Veilguard is just $65.99 (was $69.99), and Final Fantasy 7: Rebirth is $39.99 (was $69.99) at Amazon.

More of this year's top PS5 games are also on sale, including Silent Hill 2 for just $49.99 (was $69.99) and Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth for the low price of $24.97 (was $69.99).

Though not on sale, you can also grab a physical copy of Helldivers 2 for $59.99 at Amazon.

Today's best PS5 game deals

PlayStation Helldivers 2 - PS5: $59.99 at Amazon If you're looking to sink some time into an online shooter, but also be rewarded for it, Helldivers 2 is well worth the investment. Arrowhead Game Studios has just released a brand new update for the co-op game, too, making it the best time to dive in. UK price: was £39.99 now £35.85 at Amazon UK

Looking for more gaming offers? Be sure to check out our guide to the best PS5 console deals, as well as our guide to the best Boxing Day sales of 2024.