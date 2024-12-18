There's still time to get five of the best PS5 games for cheap with these deals before Christmas
Don't miss out on these last-minute offers
Christmas is just around the corner and if you're still searching for the best offers this holiday season, we've got you covered with some last-minute PS5 gaming deals.
Right now, you can get the Game of the Year winner Astro Bot for just $49.97 (was $59.99) at Walmart, saving you over 10 bucks. For one of the best PS5 games you can play right now, this is a steal and you won't find it cheaper anywhere else.
If you're looking for some great role-playing games to get lost in, Metaphor: ReFantazio is now $49.99 (was $69.99), Dragon Age: The Veilguard is just $65.99 (was $69.99), and Final Fantasy 7: Rebirth is $39.99 (was $69.99) at Amazon.
More of this year's top PS5 games are also on sale, including Silent Hill 2 for just $49.99 (was $69.99) and Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth for the low price of $24.97 (was $69.99).
Though not on sale, you can also grab a physical copy of Helldivers 2 for $59.99 at Amazon.
Today's best PS5 game deals
If there's any PS5 game you should play this year, it's Astro Bot. The adorable platformer from Team Asobi, which takes excellent advantage of the DualSense Wireless Controller, is also one of the best games of 2024 altogether.
UK price: was £59.99 now £43.99 at Amazon UK
Metaphor: ReFantazio is without a doubt one of the best role-playing games (RPG) of the year and with this deal, you'll be saving $20.
UK price: was £59.99 now £32.99 at Amazon UK
Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is another amazing RPG that arrived earlier this year featuring a brilliant narrative design and endearing characters that lovingly recreates the original game's second act.
UK Price: was £69.99 now £54.95 at Amazon UK
10 years in the making, Dragon Age: The Veilguard is a dynamic, action-packed RPG featuring a brand-new, but memorable, cast of characters.
UK price: was £69.99 now £35.99 at Amazon UK
Bloober Team's remake of the classic horror game from Konami is a carefully crafted recreation that is perfect for original Silent Hill 2 fans and new fans alike, as well as for anyone who loves the genre.
UK price: was £59.99 now £53.99 at Amazon UK
For fans of the Yakuza series, Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth is a rewarding culmination of the franchise thanks to its gripping narrative and new characters.
UK price: was £59.99 now £30.95 Amazon UK
If you're looking to sink some time into an online shooter, but also be rewarded for it, Helldivers 2 is well worth the investment. Arrowhead Game Studios has just released a brand new update for the co-op game, too, making it the best time to dive in.
UK price: was £39.99 now £35.85 at Amazon UK
Looking for more gaming offers? Be sure to check out our guide to the best PS5 console deals, as well as our guide to the best Boxing Day sales of 2024.
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.