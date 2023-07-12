Prime Day ends tonight so don't miss these three Astro gaming headset discounts

The Amazon Prime Day gaming deals are still going strong well into day two of the sales event. However, before the savings wrap up at midnight tonight, I'd like to highlight some truly fantastic Astro gaming headset discounts.

There are three Prime Day gaming headset deals I'm spotlighting today; the Astro A50, Astro A30, and Astro A10 have all seen generous price drops across both the US and UK. The first two are down to a record low in the States, with the A10 headset not being far off its best-ever price. If you're after the most premium experience possible, I'd suggest checking out that Astro A50 deal, which has the headset down to just $237.49 at present (was $299.99).

That's a competitively low price for a pair of premium cans that's as good as many of the best PS5 headsets and the best Xbox Series X headsets. However, one thing to keep in mind is that you will need an HDMI adapter to get the A50 working on PS5. Astro also has this discounted during Prime Day, and we'll include a link below directing you to its product page.

If you're in the UK, you're also in luck. While not quite as steep a discount as US buyers are getting, the current £207.99 (was £319.99) for the Astro A50 is still an impressive deal for what you're getting. Here, the Astro A10s are also half off at just £29.80 (was £59.99), a record low for the budget headset in the UK.

And that's really the purpose of this roundup today. As it's still above $200 / £200, the A50s won't be within everyone's price range. That's precisely why I've included savings for alternative models, so buyers of all kinds can still shop for a quality Astro headset experience.

Today's best wireless gaming headset deal

Astro A50 gaming headset + charging station

Was: $299.99

Now: $237.49 at Amazon

Overview: A premium wireless headset that excels in every way: audio quality, design and build, mic, comfort. Key features: Included charging station, excellent sound quality, comfy earcups, compatible with a wide range of devices. Compatible with: PS5, PS4, PS3, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PC (Xbox version available: $237.49) Date launched: October 2019 (Gen 4) Price history: This is currently a record-low discount for the Astro A50 in the US. Over in the UK, it's close to matching its lowest price. Price check: GameStop - $249.99 | Best Buy - $249.99 | Walmart - $253.95 Review consensus: Reviews across the internet are almost unanimously glowing for the Astro A50 gaming headset. Even years on, it remains one of the most praised and sought-after premium gaming headsets. TechRadar: 4.5 stars | GamesRadar+: 5 stars | T3: 4 stars Buy it if: You're after a stalwart premium headset that's stood the test of time. It's pricey, but for that cost, you're getting supreme audio quality, a high level of comfort, and solid battery life. Don't buy it if: You're on a tighter budget. Quite simply, you'll be better served buying a cheaper mid-range headset, many of which still have superb audio and a suite of high-end features. UK pricing: UK buyers can pick up the PlayStation-compatible version of the headset for just £207.99 (was £319.99) Meanwhile, the Xbox version is only a quid pricier at £208.99 currently. In both cases, you're saving roughly 35% off the retail price.

ASTRO Gaming HDMI Adapter for Playstation 5: was $39.99 now $34.99 at Amazon

Save $5 - Planning on using your new Astro A50s on PS5? You'll need to buy this HDMI adapter for it to work properly on the console. It's cheaper here, now, than it is on Astro's official website.

Cheaper alternatives:

Astro A30 Lightspeed gaming headset: was $229 now $199.99 at Amazon

Save $30 - While not the steepest discount on paper, this is actually a record low price for the Astro A30 headset at Amazon US. If you'd rather save by purchasing this over the A50s, you'll still be well served with excellent audio quality and that overall premium feel. Xbox version (US): now $199 UK price: PS5 - now £180 | Xbox - now £199

Get a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime

Remember you'll need an Amazon Prime membership to gain access to this, and a whole host of other deals, this week. Luckily, the retailer is currently offering a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime which will give you access to all the deals. After the trial, the service will cost you $14.99 / £8.99.

While not the newest gaming headsets on the block, this range of Astro cans has managed to stand the test of time. These feature-rich headsets all boast superb sound quality and comfort while offering both wireless and wired connectivity options. Plus, if the A50s are a little out of your price range, both the A30 and A10 still offer a quality experience for smaller budgets.

In our Astro A50 review right here on TechRadar, we assigned the headset a 4.5-star rating, citing audio quality and comfortas huge selling points. They'll also be compatible with any device that has an optical port, so you've got an extremely versatile headset here. It admittedly doesn't have the best battery life in the world at approximately 15 hours on a full charge, but the included charging station offers a nice bonus that'll easily keep it topped up when left on charge overnight.

If you fancy a different breed of gaming headset, we've listed a whole bunch of alternatives, below, for your perusal. We've pulled together the best deals for the following gaming headsets in your region.

