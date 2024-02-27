Pentiment director says 120fps being disabled on Xbox is a bug, but it will be added in the next patch

Pentiment players on Xbox have noticed that the game doesn't feature 120 frames per second (fps) like the PlayStation 5 version, but Obsidian Entertainment has confirmed it'll be added in a new patch.

Last week, after the February 21 Nintendo Direct: Partner Showcase presentation, the adventure role-playing game was released for Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 5 after it had been an Xbox-exclusive title since its launch in 2022.

Following the surprise release, however, some players have noticed that the PS5 version of the game seems to have a better performance than its Xbox Series X counterpart (via IGN). One user shared a YouTube video comparison on X (formerly Twitter) showing that Pentiment can run at 120fps on PS5, but is locked at 60FPS on the Xbox Series X version, prompting fans to question the reason for the performance difference.

However, according to Pentiment game director Josh Sawyer, there's no need to worry, since the issue is simply a bug and 120fps will be added in an upcoming patch.

"120fps will be enabled for Xbox in the next patch," Sawyer said in response to another user asking why the PS5 version runs at a higher frame rate. "It being disabled is just a bug."

We don't know when the next Xbox patch will be released, but it's something users can look forward to. Pentiment is also available to play on Xbox One, and PC via Xbox Game Pass and Steam.

The game's Nintendo Switch and PS5 release was one of many announcements made during the showcase. Pentiment is one of four Xbox first-party games that are on their way to other platforms as part of Microsoft's new multiplatform plan, alongside 2020's survival multiplayer game Grounded, Hi-Fi Rush, and Sea of Thieves.

