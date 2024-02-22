Sea of Thieves sets sail on PS5 in April

Sea of Thieves will be launching on PS5 in April, bringing the beloved pirate adventure to an entirely new platform. Following the announcement that four Xbox titles will be launching on other platforms, this confirms that Sea of Thieves is one of them.

The PS5 version of Sea of Thieves, launching on April 30, will support crossplay. That means you'll be free to play with pirates across every platform rather than just being limited to those on PS5. This also marks Rare's first game to launch on PS5, which is pretty monumental in itself.

In the announcement video, creative director Mike Chapman stated: "Something that we've always been passionate about is that idea that we should remove barriers that prevent players from playing together." The full announcement trailer can be seen below:

"The chance to bring that game to a completely new audience, it's monumental, it's this surreal moment to us." Chapman continues within the announcement video.

Joe Neate, executive producer for the game also weighed in saying: "Sea of Thieves has always been this shared world where the stories you have are enriched by the variety of people you can encounter, and so for us to just be able to open it up to so many more people just means that the type of memories, the type of things you're going to have happen out on the seas are going to be so much richer now."

So, set your calendars and prepare your crew for April 30 if you've been waiting to take to the seas on PS5. There's a realm of adventure waiting for when the launch does arrive, and years of post-launch updates to sink your piratey hooks into.

