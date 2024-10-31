Marvel's Wolverine creative director has joined Xbox's The Initiative as Perfect Dark lead

Marvel's Wolverine creative director is now the lead of The Initiative's Perfect Dark's reboot.

As reported by GameFile, two sources familiar with the project told the publication that developer Brian Horton, who was named Wolverine's creative director in 2021, left the project this summer.

Horton, who has also worked as creative director on Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, is now the new creative director of Xbox's Perfect Dark, which is being developed by The Initiative and Embracer-owned Crystal Dynamics.

According to an Xbox representative, Horton will be "bringing his wealth of experience to the upcoming reboot of the classic secret agent series.”

Meanwhile, Insomniac's upcoming PS5 superhero game is now being led by creative director Marcus Smith, a Sony representative confirmed, while Mike Daly will serve as the new game director.

Both Smith and Daly have previously worked on Insomniac's Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart as creative director and game director respectively.

Wolverine's previous game director, Cameron Christian, will remain at the studio but in a different role.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The two sources told the publication that the changes on the project come as a result of "creative decisions around the game" but Sony's representative was unable to comment on the reason for the switch-up in roles.

Marvel's Wolverine was announced during Sony's PlayStation Showcase in September 2021, with a brief teaser trailer, but Insomniac has kept the project under wraps ever since. We don't even have a release date or release window for the game, just yet.

As for Perfect Dark, fans received a brand new gameplay trailer during the Xbox Games Showcase at Summer Game Fest 2024. Unfortunately, there's still no release date for first-person shooter, but we do know that it's coming to Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC.

You might also like...