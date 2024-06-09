Perfect Dark gameplay revealed at the Xbox Games Showcase

A gameplay trailer for the upcoming Perfect Dark reboot was shown during the Xbox Games Showcase at Summer Game Fest 2024.

The long-awaited reboot of the classic Rare franchise, now being developed by Crystal Dynamics, was initially teased a few years ago. Now, the game seems to have pivoted from its first-person shooter roots to more of an immersive sim type of experience, and I'm all here for it. Still, the objectives-based gameplay and open environments still seem to be intact.

Players will still take control of iconic protagonist Joanna Dark, but it seems that her former boss, Carrington, is now among the enemy. It'll be interesting to see how this develops throughout the game.

Unfortunately, there's still no release date for Perfect Dark, but next year is a likely outcome for the first-person shooter. And it's most likely coming to Xbox Game Pass on day one, too.

This story is still developing, more information to follow...