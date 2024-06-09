Assassin's Creed Shadows gets a stylish new trailer at Xbox Games Showcase

Assassin's Creed Shadows just got an all-new trailer blending story and gameplay at the Xbox Games Showcase as part of the Summer Game Fest 2024 event.
This latest trailer, debuting ahead of Ubisoft's presentation on June 11, gave us another look at the feudal Japanese setting and the journey of the game's dual protagonists: Naoe and Yasuke.
This is one of the first looks at gameplay, showing Naoe's penchant for stealth and sabotage, mixed with Yasuke's fierce environment-destroying power. All this is set against gorgeous environmental design as we're used to seeing from the Assassin's Creed series.
Assassin's Creed Shadows is launching on November 15, 2024 for PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and PC.
This story is developing, more information will follow...
Rhys is TRG's Hardware Editor, and has been part of the TechRadar team for more than two years. Particularly passionate about high-quality third-party controllers and headsets, as well as the latest and greatest in fight sticks and VR, Rhys strives to provide easy-to-read, informative coverage on gaming hardware of all kinds. As for the games themselves, Rhys is especially keen on fighting and racing games, as well as soulslikes and RPGs.