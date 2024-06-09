Assassin's Creed Shadows gets a stylish new trailer at Xbox Games Showcase

Assassin's Creed Shadows just got an all-new trailer blending story and gameplay at the Xbox Games Showcase as part of the Summer Game Fest 2024 event.

This latest trailer, debuting ahead of Ubisoft's presentation on June 11, gave us another look at the feudal Japanese setting and the journey of the game's dual protagonists: Naoe and Yasuke.

This is one of the first looks at gameplay, showing Naoe's penchant for stealth and sabotage, mixed with Yasuke's fierce environment-destroying power. All this is set against gorgeous environmental design as we're used to seeing from the Assassin's Creed series.

Assassin's Creed Shadows is launching on November 15, 2024 for PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and PC.

This story is developing, more information will follow...