Latest Nintendo Switch update resolves sleep mode download bug and GameCube connection issues

Nintendo has released a new Nintendo Switch software update which addresses several bugs.

Version 19.0.1 is now available to download and alongside general system stability improvements, the latest Switch patch fixes a connection issue with the GameCube Controller Adapter and GameCube Controllers.

The update also resolves an issue where some network processes weren't working, including the ability to download software while the Nintendo Switch is in sleep mode.

As always, users will need to head to their system settings to install the latest update.

Nintendo Switch Version 19.0.1 - Patch Notes

Fixed an issue with the Nintendo GameCube Controller Adapter and Nintendo GameCube Controller(s) not being recognized

Fixed an issue where some network processes, like downloading software, weren’t working as expected during sleep mode

General system stability improvements to enhance the user's experience

Last week, Nintendo released a brand new Nintendo Switch OLED bundle exclusive to Europe for £309.99. The bundle included a white Switch OLED console, a pre-installed digital copy of Super Mario Bros. Wonder, and a 12-month Nintendo Switch Online membership.

While Nintendo has yet to formally announce the Nintendo Switch 2, we do know that the handheld will be revealed before the end of 2024 and is expected to launch in 2025.

Rumors about the console have also been ramping up over the past year. Most recently, new images allegedly leaked online showcasing the supposed final design of the Switch 2. 10 out of the 12 images supposedly showed 3D model renders suggesting that the console will be thicker and feature a larger display and kickstand, like the OLED.