Even in the face of rampant Switch 2 rumors, Nintendo is still announcing new Switch OLED bundles

Nintendo might not have yet unveiled the long-awaited Switch 2, but it did just announce a brand new Nintendo Switch OLED bundle.

Available now at select retailers in Europe and on My Nintendo Store, this bundle is priced at £309.99 and features a white Switch OLED console, a pre-installed digital copy of Super Mario Bros. Wonder, as well as a 12-month Nintendo Switch Online membership.

According to Nintendo, this offer will save you £67 when compared to buying each item included in the bundle separately, which is pretty good.

Right now, it appears the bundle isn't available in the US, but we'll keep you updated.

October 24, 2024

Super Mario Bros. Wonder launched last year on Nintendo Switch. In TechRadar Gaming's five-star review, Catherine Lewis called the game a "triumphant evolution of 2D Mario, with a non-stop flow of creative ideas wrapped up in a visually delightful package, bursting with character."

Nintendo hasn't formally revealed its next handheld console just yet, but a release date announcement for the Switch 2 is confirmed before the end of 2024. It's also expected to launch in 2025.

Rumors about the system have been ramping up considerably over the past year. Just last month, new images allegedly leaked online showcasing the supposed final design of the Switch 2.

There were 12 images in total, while 10 showed off 3D model renders that seemed to indicate that the next evolution of the Switch will be thicker and feature a larger display and kickstand - similar to the OLED.