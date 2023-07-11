I've reviewed gaming headsets for years and this is the Prime Day deal I've been waiting to shout about

The Amazon Prime Day gaming deals have got off to a strong start in the UK, and this particular deal is one I've been waiting for and hoping would appear - because I couldn't possibly recommend it more.

There's a current Prime Day gaming headset deal that brings the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless gaming headset down to a record-beating lowest-ever price right now - it's plummeted from £329.99 to £269.99 at Amazon UK. This is the lowest price by a solid £20 and represents getting one of the best PS5 headsets, or the best Xbox Series X headsets (and the older consoles too, mind you) with nearly a whole fifth off the price. And for a record low! (Have I mentioned that bit, yet?)

This is my main headset for PS5 (and it has been on PC, too) and it is absolutely superb. It really is the full package when it comes to a wireless gaming headset, and the first part of that comes from the very fact that - whatever version you buy - it's multiplatform. We've linked to the PC and PlayStation variants here, but the Xbox/PC one is also reduced, a little further even, to just £255.55, by the way.

Anyway, elsewhere, the Arctis Nova Pro Wireless combines brilliant, SteelSeries-pedigree audio quality, a wonderfully clear and crisp (and retractable) microphone, an ingenious battery solution, and a dedicated DAC unit to the game to offer a really rounded experience for PS5 or PC. I don't give out many five-star scores when looking at tech, but that's exactly what I did when I reviewed it for sister site GamesRadar+ last year. Our own TechRadar review, carried out by Michelle, was equally as complimentary and she gave it four and a half stars too.

Unfortunately, in terms of US pricing, the same deal hasn't been reciprocated on the American side of the Atlantic but we'll be updating this post the moment that does happen if the price drops.

Also, we do recognize that this price still represents quite a commitment and investment still. As a result, we've also included a cheaper alternative below. But if you have been saving up for a big gaming audio upgrade this year, then the Arctis Nova Pro Wireless comes with my highest recommendation. As early contenders for non-Amazon Prime Day PS5 deals, and Prime Day headset discounts go, this is one of the best.

Today's best wireless gaming headset deal

SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless

Was: £329.99

Now: £269.99 at Amazon UK

Overview: Key features: USB DAC unit, rechargeable batteries, 40mm Neodymium speakers, retractable bidirectional mic, Bluetooth 5.0 Compatible with: PS5, PS4, PC, Nintendo Switch, Mobile, Mac (Xbox version also available at £255.55) Date launched: Spring 2022 Price history: The headline here is that this is the headset's lowest-ever UK price. Prior to this, its record low was £289.99 and it is regularly selling for its full RRP. As a result, this is an exceptional deal. Price check: Game - £329.99 | Very - £289.99 | Currys - £269 Review consensus: Reviews across the board praise the Arctis Nova Pro Wireless's superb sound quality, brilliant battery, its comfort, design, and build, as well as its splendid DAC unit and the customisation that brings with it. A common caveat is its starting price point - and that's something that goes out of the window with today's deal. TechRadar: 4.5 stars | GamesRadar+: 5 stars | Tom's Hardware: 4.5 stars | Tom's Guide: 4.5 stars Buy it if: You're after a premium PS5 and PC wireless headset for a bargain price, and if you're looking to maximize your value at the top end of the market. This is a superb headset that'll last you years and cover you for multiple platforms. From audio quality to battery life, this is a brilliant headset. Don't buy it if: You are on a tighter budget - this is a premium set that is still an investment at this reduced price. Also, if you just need something simpler - wireless or wired - this might not be the right set for you. US pricing: the best price we can currently find in the States, is at Best Buy where the headset can be yours for $320.99 (was $349.99). You can then save a further $41 if you're a Plus or Total member with the retailer.



US wired alternative As mentioned above, there's no massive price cut on the Wireless model, but if you want something of the same pedigree and are happy being tethered, then the Arctis Nova Pro wired version is down to a lowest-ever price of just $198.99 at Amazon (was $249.99). This is a brilliant headset in its own right and shares a lot of what makes the wireless variant above so good too.

UK and US cheaper alternative However, we know that the cost of living crunch is still biting for most folks so the budget might well be tighter. And if that is the case for you but you still want a quality wireless headset for PlayStation and PC, then check out the Gen 1 version of the Razer BlackShark V2 pro - another of my favorite headset from the past couple of years. This too is down to the lowest ever price of £99.99 at Amazon (was £179.99). US pricing: the white variant is just $99.99 at Amazon (was $179.99).



But, to widen your search, here are some of the other latest and lowest prices on other top-performing wireless headsets, as found by our price-finding tech.

